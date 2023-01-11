PLEXIS Assists TriWest Healthcare Alliance to Administer Department of Defense TRICARE West Region Contract
PLEXIS will support the contract awarded to TriWest Healthcare Alliance to administer the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) next generation TRICARE program.
We are privileged to work alongside the TriWest team as they serve our nation’s heroes and their family members under the TRICARE program.”MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, a leading healthcare payer technology company, is proud to announce it will support the contract awarded to TriWest Healthcare Alliance to administer the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) next generation TRICARE program, known as “T-5,” for its 26-state West Region territory. TRICARE is the uniformed services health care program for active-duty service members, active-duty family members, National Guard and Reserve members and their family members, retirees and retiree family members, survivors, and certain former spouses. T-5 is designed to improve the delivery, quality, and cost of health care services for service members, retirees, and their families.
PLEXIS has teamed with TriWest to help execute the next generation of TRICARE contracts and achieve excellence in automation to support DoD’s mission. As part of the close partnership with TriWest, PLEXIS will provide its next generation core administrative processing solution Quantum Choice, augmented by its flexible data integration layer, facilitating efficient real time system-to-system integration and automation. Quantum Choice effectively sets the foundation for significant componentization, interoperability, and scalability to meet the challenges of integrated healthcare delivery and significant membership growth within the TRICARE T-5 West Region program.
“We are privileged to work alongside the TriWest team as they serve our nation’s heroes and their family members under the TRICARE program,” said Jose Lopez, Senior VP of Business Development for PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. “It is an honor to support the critical work of TriWest as they continue to focus on enhancing the experience of care and great health care outcomes for our nation’s active-duty service members, National Guard and reservists, retirees and their family members.”
Under the T-5 contract, the total geographic area of responsibility in the TRICARE West Region includes 26 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
“At TriWest, it has been our privilege to serve the health care needs of the Veteran and military communities for nearly three decades. We are humbled to have the opportunity through this contract to return to our work alongside DoD, continue our work alongside VA, and to partner with PLEXIS to serve our nation’s heroes under the T-5 contract,” said David J. McIntyre, Jr., President and CEO of TriWest Healthcare Alliance.
To learn more about T-5 through the Defense Health Agency, visit www.tricare.mil.
About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems worldwide. More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 55 million lives in all 50 states and around the world. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.
