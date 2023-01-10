Flags Raised Over Newly Restored State House Dome, Signaling Completion of Historic Preservation Project

January 10, 2023

State Completes Final Stages of Maryland State House Dome Restoration Project and Advances Exterior & Grounds Restoration

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state has completed the most extensive renovation of the historic Maryland State House Dome in decades. The restoration of the nation’s oldest U.S. state capitol in continuous legislative use began in March 2022, and preserves the dome’s 18th century historic appearance while ensuring its long-term viability.

“Our historic State House has been an important part of the Annapolis skyline for nearly 250 years, making it and its dome a national treasure,” said Governor Hogan. “By raising our nation’s flag and the great state of Maryland’s flag above the dome, we mark the culmination of its restoration and ensure that this landmark will continue to stand strong for generations to come.”

The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) Office of Design, Construction, and Energy is managing the design and construction of this $34 million multi-phased project. The $7.5 million restoration of the State House Dome is phase one of the project and included: complete replacement of slate shingle; partial replacement of wood shingles; substrate repairs; restoration of the lower lantern balustrade; wood trim repairs; window restoration; structural repairs; waterproofing; relocation of the lightning protection system; modifications to the deluge sprinkler system; restoration of historic lightning rod and weathervane; re-gilding of the acorn; and, new paint finishes.

“The State House Dome is a unifying symbol for Marylanders and over the past 10 months DGS is honored and proud to help preserve its history,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “We know the importance of delivering a quality project for the citizens of Maryland and look forward to phase two.”

Phase two of the restoration project will consist of the State House exterior and grounds, including repair to the existing State Circle brick masonry retaining wall, grading, irrigation system, landscaping, ramps, walkways, and railings. The Old Treasury building, the oldest public building in the State of Maryland, will also be included in phase two. The building will be stabilized and potentially restored to prepare the structure for possible future use.