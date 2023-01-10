“Operation Dark Crystal” Nets Dozens of Indictments and Arrests

HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.

“Operation Dark Crystal,” led by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and 24th Judicial Drug Task Force began in September 2021. During the investigation, authorities conducted multiple controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.

On January 3rd, the Carroll County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 61 people in connection to the ongoing investigation. Today, more than 90 officers from 15 agencies participated in a roundup to bring the individuals into custody. Along with TBI, the participating agencies include Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Bruceton Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, Big Sandy Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bolivar Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

At the time of this release, 47 individuals had been taken into custody, 46 of whom were charged as a result of the indictments. Each individual was booked into the Carroll County Jail on bonds ranging from $50,000 and $2,000,000.

Andra L. Adams (DOB: 6/22/69), Huntingdon: 1 count – Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine); bond: $100,000 Billy R. Anderson (DOB: 5/27/79), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $500,000 Hunter Birdwell (DOB: 10/26/96), Bruceton: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine), 1 count – Sale of Counterfeit Controlled Substance; bond: $150,000 Jessie F. Butler (DOB: 8/28/97, McKenzie: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; 1 count – Aggravated Child Endangerment; bond: $250,000 Torrie Carter (DOB: 9/25/79), Lavinia: 6 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000 Lindsey Cary (DOB: 2/12/94), Huntingdon: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000 Jarood Cherry (DOB: 6/30/93), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000 Stacy Cochran (DOB: 1/28/78), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000 Haley Craig (DOB: 12/28/97), McKenzie: 1 count – Facilitation of the Manufacture, Delivery, Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine); bond: $50,000 Candace Davidson (DOB: 12/23/82), Bruceton: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000 Victor D. Foster (DOB: 10/11/63), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000 Justin R. Gateley (DOB: 1/24/92), Cedar Grove: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000 Latoyia A. Gordon (DOB: 9/19/80), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale: bond: $100,000 Candis N. Highsmith (DOB: 6/25/81), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000 Brittany N. Hill (DOB: 6/10/91), McKenzie: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $500,000 Jonathan P. Hill (DOB: 9/13/78), McKenzie: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000 Jerry D. Hilliard (DOB: 2/27/65), Huntingdon: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $150,000 Gabriel Hillsman (DOB: 8/13/76), Atwood: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000 Patrick J. Holbrook (DOB: 11/12/72), Trezevant: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000 Marcus Holder (DOB: 10/14/71), Huntingdon: 1 count – Sale of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine); bond: $500,000 Hannah N. Hollingsworth (DOB: 6/18/98), Hollow Rock: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000 Samantha A. Hughes (DOB: 10/25/94), McKenzie: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine), 1 count – Aggravated Child Endangerment; bond: $300,000 Johnnyez C. Johnson (DOB: 2/4/99), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, Burglary, 1 count – Theft of Property between $1,000 – $2,500, 1 count – Vandalism between $2,500 – $10,000; bond: $250,000 Amy E. Ledford (DOB: 5/17/77), Paris: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; bond: $250,000 Micah J. Leite (DOB: 8/17/94), Murfreesboro: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $250,000 Carlos L. Milton (DOB: 7/2/85), McKenzie: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $1,000,000 Tracy Myles (DOB: 8/12/66), Huntingdon: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 2 counts – Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $250,000 Adrian Nesbitt (DOB: 1/12/88), McKenzie: 5 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000 Jamie O’Mahony (DOB: 7/28/99), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000 Pappas Pearson (DOB: 9/12/68), Huntingdon: 3 counts – Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine); bond: $100,000 Gabrielle Phillips (DOB: 11/14/88), Huntingdon: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000 Samantha Rhea (DOB: 1/19/83), Lavinia: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000 Stella L. Siggers (DOB: 11/2/78), Huntingdon: 1 count – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Methamphetamine); bond: $100,000 Markus Sneed (DOB: 4/12/84), McKenzie: 1 count – Sale of Methamphetamine; bond: $100,000 Herbert Strayhorn (DOB: 2/5/62), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000 Arthur A. Teas Sr. (DOB: 6/25/59), McKenzie: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000. During today’s arrest, Teas was charged with additional counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Marquez M. Tharpe (DOB: 7/18/78), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000 John Todd (DOB: 4/19/80), Camden: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000 Opal Travis (DOB: 10/28/59), McKenzie: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $100,000 Jonathon Tripplett (DOB: 8/30/87), Trezevant: 5 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $2,000,000 Rickey Warlick (DOB: 8/28/80), Huntingdon: 3 counts – Criminal Responsibility for the Conduct of Another (Sale of Cocaine); bond:$1,000,000 Linda C. Warren (DOB: 9/20/79), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000 Kendall Weatherford (DOB: 3/26/64), McKenzie: 4 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $500,000 Jimmie K. Williams (DOB: 12/13/65), Huntingdon: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000 Charlotte Winberry (DOB: 9/25/82), Atwood: 3 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $250,000 Sherrie D. Wisdom (DOB: 6/30/72), Hollow Rock: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $2,000,000

Additional arrests:

George G. Freeland Jr. (DOB: 6/25/73), Humboldt: 1 count – Failure to Appear (Gibson County)

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More indictments and arrests are expected.