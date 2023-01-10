Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement about the death of a City of Nelson police officer:

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the off-duty Nelson police officer killed yesterday in an avalanche while snowmobiling near Kaslo.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, we send our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts are also with the officer who was critically injured, and we wish them well as they begin to recover.

“We want to thank the agencies and first responders who have helped with the rescue operation. As always, they stepped up quickly to help, and we thank them for their efforts.

“This is a tremendous loss for Nelson and for policing in British Columbia, and we are here to support the Nelson Police Department and the City of Nelson in this difficult time.”