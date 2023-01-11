Dogdrop Awards Five-Unit Franchise Deal for Miami and Fort Lauderdale
New franchisee of dog daycare concept plans to open locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties within six years
I love animals and wanted to be part of a business that serves others who love animals as well.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogdrop announced today that it has awarded a multi-unit franchise agreement calling for the development of five dog daycare facilities throughout Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The operation will be managed day-to-day by Miguel Angel Chuquichanca, who expects to open the first site in November 2023 and to have five locations open within six years.
— New Dogdrop franchisee Miguel Angel Chuquichanca
Chuquichanca worked for consulting firm Accenture, where his focus was on customer experience and marketing. He has long been passionate about the well-being of cats and dogs, and his home has been a haven to them. It is currently occupied by a dog and three cats, all adopted.
“I was drawn to Dogdrop because I love animals and wanted to be part of a business that serves others who love animals as well,” he says. “Dogdrop really stands out in the petcare space, with a corporate team that is clearly passionate about what they do, a modern take on dog daycare highlighted by its extraordinarily quick and tech-enabled dropoff experience, and an exceptional effort put out by the staff in getting to know each dog and dogparent so they can provide a tailored experience. The deciding factor for me in choosing Dogdrop was their high level of care for their customers, for their employees, and for their franchisees.”
Miami/Fort Lauderdale is a competitive, demanding market for small businesses, and success requires business owners to deliver a truly exceptional customer experience. Dogdrop co-founder Shaina Denny says Chuquichanca’s passion for pets combined with his service-oriented background makes him an ideal candidate to answer that demand.
“Miguel’s long track record of customer service and retail experience make him a dynamic addition to our family,” she says. “From our first conversation with him, we felt very excited and confident in his ability to lead a team and deliver a superior experience to dog parents. We’re bringing an entirely new daycare experience to Miami, and his commitment to delivering a high-touch experience is exactly what we are looking for. We are confident he will represent the Dogdrop brand well.”
Led by Denny and co-founder Greer Wilk, Dogdrop is known to be a “quick stop” differentiator emphasizing convenience, transparency, and quality, from curbside drop-off and pick-up in under 90 seconds to real-time text updates. Members can drop off their dogs for just an hour or so of open-play daycare in top-quality physical locations supervised by highly trained staff, giving dogs the mental and physical stimulation they require. Usage is billed in 30-minute increments, with a daily capped rate, and members can choose between Loyalty and Unlimited Membership options based on how often they expect to use the service.
At only 2,000 to 3,000 square feet, the locations are intentionally smaller than typical daycare facilities, enabling staff to deliver an unparalleled level of care to each dog for minimal operating cost. The small footprint also allows locations to be placed in dense and highly trafficked urban areas where traditional dog daycares are too big and too industrial to fit, making it easy for pet parents to drop their dog off while they patronize neighboring retailers.
All Dogdrop attendants (“Droperators”) are fully trained and Pet CPR-Certified and engage in daily activities with dog daycare guests as well as participate in special events such as zen nights, agility training sessions, photo shoots and more. In addition to the care and social benefits their dogs enjoy on site, Dogdrop has a carefully selected menu of eco-friendly petcare products that can be purchased at retail locations or delivered directly to customers’ homes.
Chiquichanca worked with Oakscale Franchise Development (www.oakscale.com) to secure the multi-unit franchise rights. Additional opportunities are available in select markets throughout the country. For information on available territories, please visit www.dogdrop.co/franchise or contact Ryan Durishin at ryan@oakscale.com.
About Dogdrop
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Dogdrop is a female-founded, LGBTQ+-led and venture-backed start-up whose mission is to provide the best possible care, products and services to dogs everywhere, so they live longer, happier and healthier lives. Dogdrop provides better, more accessible dog care with their physical locations for recreation and activity, and direct-to-consumer at-home essentials for dog parents. More information can be found at http://www.dogdrop.co/franchise.
