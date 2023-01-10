Glacier Flow Launches Earnest Money Deposit White Label Product for Title & Escrow Company Websites
Title and Escrow companies can now offer convenient and secure digital payments to their clients from their websites.
[Glacier Flow's EMD White Label] looks fantastic. The website co-branding and adding custom fields are awesome and definitely the features my company wants going forward for accepting earnest money.”PASADENA, CA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glacier Flow announced the launch of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) White Label for US Title and Escrow Companies' websites to accept digital earnest money deposits. Glacier Flow will add a button to a Title or Escrow Company's website that directs to their branded payment flow, where homebuyers can securely send in their earnest money deposits from the convenience of their home. Visit the website to learn more and start using Glacier Flow's EMD white-label solution.
— Tom Sadler, the COO of Distinctive Title
Glacier Flow relieves settlement companies from the time-consuming process of requesting and verifying earnest money deposit information. It also makes categorizing inbound transactions easy by automatically sorting transactions by name and allowing you to customize mandatory documents and fields, such as purchase contracts or real estate agent contact information.
When asked about Glacier Flow EMD White Label product during its beta phase, Tom Sadler, the COO of Distinctive Title, stated, "[Glacier Flow's EMD White Label] looks fantastic. The website co-branding and adding custom fields are awesome and definitely the features my company wants going forward for accepting earnest money."
EMD White Label's launch comes after their successful launch of Wire Instructions Verification, which Title & Escrow companies across the country have been adopting rapidly to prevent wires from being sent to fraudsters.
All together now, Glacier Flow's product suite boasts one of the most extensive title and escrow payments and verification software stacks being offered. These products collect earnest money, send disbursements, and verify/transmit wire instructions between parties in a real estate transaction.
Jonas Tressel, the CEO of Glacier Flow, said, "I'm happy to announce the launch of the EMD white label feature to our customers. We're always listening to our customer's needs and wants, and this feature was at the top of the list. We're positive this feature will help thousands of property buyers across the country securely and conveniently send in their earnest money to their Title or Escrow company."
EMD White Label is available now. For more information, visit Glacier Flow or contact info@glacierflow.app.
About Glacier Flow:
Our mission is to modernize real estate payments and bring security to the industry. With cutting-edge financial technologies and an expert team, we're paving the way for a new era of payments that are faster, more secure, and more efficient than ever before. Visit our website to learn more about how we're transforming real estate payments.
Johnathan McGowan
Glacier Technologies Inc.
pr@glacierflow.app
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn