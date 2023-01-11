Small Businesses: Win A Free Website through Get Online NOLA Grant
New Orleans, LA-based website design company will award a new website to a small business or non-profit in honor of their 10 year anniversary.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing and website design, is taking applications for the Get Online NOLA Grant. This grant is an annual opportunity for small businesses to win a free website to help kick-start their digital presence.
In 2022, the first Get Online NOLA Grant winner was Will & Toosie Specialty Iron Work. Pillars of the New Orleans Lower 9th Ward community, Will and Rochelle “Toosie” Peck own Will & Toosie Specialty Iron Work. The team creates the ornate yet functional ironwork fences and railings that New Orleans is known for.
Created to support small businesses and charitable organizations, the Get Online NOLA Grant awards a free website to a deserving small business or charity. A high-quality website can help these organizations grow and thrive in our increasingly digitally-driven economy.
“Having a professional website has meant a lot for my business this year. I use it to show my previous work and have found new clients online. Relying only on word of mouth alone isn’t necessary anymore with my website,” says Will Peck, owner of Will & Toosie Specialty Iron Work.
Founder of Get Online NOLA, Wendy Dolan says, “This year is our company’s 10th anniversary! Over the last decade, we have helped hundreds of small operations succeed online and it’s always a joy to see them thrive! Professional website creation can be unattainable for many small businesses, and we know just how impactful a stellar online presence can be. Because of this, we are excited to provide an annual opportunity for a small business to win a free website as our way of giving back to the community that has supported us! ”
The Get Online NOLA grant is an annual opportunity for small businesses to win a free website. Small businesses in need of a free website can apply on the Get Online NOLA Grant website. The 2023 Grant is open for applications now (https://www.getonlinenola.com/grant) and will close on March 24th, 2023. The winner will be announced on March 29th, which is Mom and Pop Business Day.
About Get Online NOLA
Get Online NOLA was born out of love for New Orleans and the desire to do better for the businesses that make our city unique. Bringing companies online and building a powerful digital presence is what they do best.
