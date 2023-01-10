Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Former Representative Eugene Geesey

In honor of former Pennsylvania State Representative Eugene Geesey, who died on January 5, 2023, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

Rep. Geesey served in the PA House of Representatives from 1969 to 1980.

The commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.