Dental Implants Available in the Lehigh Valley from DICE Dental

Logo for DICE Dental, Bethlehem dentist

DICE Dental in Bethlehem Township is welcoming new patients looking for dental implants.

BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable dental implants in Bethlehem can be found at DICE Dental’s Bethlehem Township location, which is now accepting new patients in 2023. By replacing missing teeth, dental implants have been proven to improve both oral health and confidence.

“We’ll work closely with patients both before and after their implant surgery to ensure a successful treatment,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist at DICE Dental in Bethlehem. “We also offer supplemental treatments to help improve successful surgeries.”

A dental implant procedure takes about six months. First, a screw is surgically placed into the jawbone to replace a missing tooth root. Healing will take around three to four months as the jawbone fuses to the implant and provides stability.

Once the jaw is healed, then the patient will receive an abutment which will hold the implant’s crown, or covering. After a few more weeks of healing, the custom crown is placed. This crown gives the implant its natural look and finish. With proper care, an implant can last 15 to 20 years.

Dental implants in Bethlehem start at $850 and are available at all of DICE Dental’s offices throughout Pennsylvania.

DICE Dental also offers crowns and dentures in Bethlehem.

To learn more about affordable dental implants from the Bethlehem dentist and to request an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/bethlehem-township/. New patients are welcome.



About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

