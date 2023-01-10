Outon Shines Bright at CES with New Smart Torchiere Floor Lamps That Cast Rainbow Lighting Effects at the Walls

App Controlled and Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, the Outon S1 Smart Torchiere Floor Lamp Features Integrated Mood-Setting RGBICWW Pole Illumination

Outon, maker of stylish, high-quality home lighting solutions, lights up the CES show floor with its new S1 Smart Torchiere Floor Lamp. This unique, minimalist-designed floor lamp simultaneously serves as a traditional room light and as a color-changing mood lighting system.

“Customizable mood lighting has grown to be a very hot category, but these solutions have largely been sold as stand-alone units that can be obtrusive,” said Albert Lin, CMO, Outon. “We saw an opportunity to take this exciting technology and integrate it into something that rooms have in them anyway, providing customers a lighting solution that not only fills the room with light but can also add a fun ambiance to it.”

A Splash of Bold Color Lighting Effects

What makes the Outon S1 so unique is the integrated 16-million enhanced RBGICWW lighting strip integrated into the lamp’s pole. Looking at it from the front, the S1 looks like a stylish all-black floor lamp, but from the back, the pole is open to expose the custom lighting panel that only splashes color on the walls behind it. The color, pattern, and lighting dynamics of the RGBICWW lighting strip can be customized to match any mood or can be set to sync with music. Using smart lighting technology, the lighting effects can be scheduled, triggered with a smart home action, or manually engaged.

Room Lighting to Match Any Home

The tilting, adjustable torchiere at the top of the lamp puts out up to 3,000 lumens of white light. Featuring smart LED bulb technology, the dimmable torchiere is adjustable from warm to cold, with a color range of 2,700K to 6,500K, ensuring the Outon S1 blends in seamlessly with other lamps in the room. With built-in memory, color settings are stored, and won’t need to be adjusted on every use, though can be adjusted anytime using the app.

The Outon S1 smart torchier floor lamp can be set up, controlled and customized using the Smart Life app, available on iOS and Android. The lamp also seamlessly integrates with and can be controlled by voice using Alexa or Google Assistant and works with IFTTT.

The Outon S1 will hit the popular crowdfunding site Indiegogo on January 10, 2023, with Super Early Bird pricing set at $79. MSRP will be $139 per unit.

About Outon

Outon released its first floor lamp in 2016, and since then has created a diverse range of floor lighting solutions for its own brand, and others worldwide. Through the development of innovative products, Outon has established a global presence, selling millions of units worldwide. All Outon brand products are designed to be stylish, energy saving and environmentally friendly, and are manufactured with unrelenting attention to detail.

Media Contact

Outon

Albert Lin

China