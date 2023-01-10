Canada invests in active transportation in the Fraser Valley

CITY OF MISSION, BC, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced a federal investment of $99,907 to support two active transportation projects in the Fraser Valley

The City of Mission will receive funding to complete the planning and design of a key portion of the Experience the Fraser (ETF) Trail. Funding will inform how best to proceed with building a segment of the ETF trail from Duncan/Gill Avenue to Dyke Road, near the Fraser River and future residential growth areas. This project will bring Mission and other partners one step closer to completing the trail, which, in its entirety, will consist of approximately 500 km of pathways, weaving together communities and points of interest in the Fraser Valley with a safe active transportation network.

Funding for the District of Kent will support the development of an active transportation plan that aligns with best practices for transportation infrastructure. The plan will highlight opportunities to build and expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails, and pedestrian bridges. In addition, the plan will prioritize the construction of key projects that will create the most benefits for the community and the environment.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Residents of the Fraser Valley walk, bike, drive or use public transportation to get to their destinations and need to get there in a timely and safe way. Our Government is funding these active transportation projects to benefit communities, promote healthier lifestyles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, all while supporting long-term, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. "

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The vision of the Experience the Fraser trail started here in Mission, largely thanks to advocacy by then MLA Randy Hawes. This latest installment in funding will help us create a pedestrian connection between Silverdale and our Waterfront, something that we have dreamed of doing for more than a dozen years."

Paul Horn, Mayor of the City of Mission

Quick facts

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

