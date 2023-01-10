Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,921 in the last 365 days.

December AMK Report

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. AMK released its "AssetMark Monthly Knowledge" Report today.

Included in this month's AMK report are metrics from Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, Inc. ("Adhesion"), which closed on December 15, 2022. This month only, we have bifurcated out Adhesion's contribution in the bullet points below.

Company results for the month of December 2022 include:

  • Total platform assets of $91.5 billion at the end of December, down 2.1% year-over-year. Total platform assets include $6.8 billion of Adhesion assets.
  • Total net flows were $345 million in the month of December, down 67.5% year-over-year. This includes Adhesion net flows of $46 million from close to December 31.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $3.54 billion, up 20.8% year-over-year.
  • Total number of households increased 14.8% year-over-year to 241,053 at the end of December. Included in the total number is 14,951 Adhesion households.
                            Change
                            Mo. Yr.
  Dec-21 Jan-22 Feb-22 Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22    
PLATFORM METRICS                              
Platform Assets (in $B) 93.5 90.5 89.5 90.8 86.0 86.9 82.1 86.3 84.4 79.4 82.8 87.1 91.5 5.1 % -2.1 %
Net Flows (in $M) 1,062 650 694 791 376 605 383 374 605 228 283 280 345 23.2 % -67.5 %
CASH METRIC                              
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 2.93 2.85 2.86 3.09 2.92 3.60 3.70 3.60 4.48 3.51 3.49 3.27 3.54 8.3 % 20.8 %
OTHER                              
Number of Households 209,900 211,601 213,445 215,668 218,508 219,160 220,172 221,104 222,110 223,098 225,103 224,983 241,053 7.1 % 14.8 %
                               
                               

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company's financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company's corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: 
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


You just read:

December AMK Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.