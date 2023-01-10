TODAY: In Santa Cruz County, Governor Newsom to Survey Storm Damage

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom will visit storm-impacted areas of Santa Cruz County to survey damage and get an update from local and state emergency officials on ongoing response and recovery efforts. The Governor will take media questions at a press gaggle.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Due to conditions, we do not anticipate a livestream.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Tuesday, January 10 at 12:30 p.m.

