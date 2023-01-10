Duffy Kruspodin Merges in fellow San Diego CPA Firm Lazarus, Goldbarg & Associates

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP logo

Combination grows Duffy Kruspodin’s expertise and strategic Southern California footprint

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin (DK), the #12 California based CPA and business advisory firm, is pleased to announce the merger of Lazarus, Goldbarg & Associates (LG) on January 1, 2023.

LG began in San Diego over 30 years ago and the entire team will be combining with DK. The merger will expand DK’s strengths in real estate, manufacturing, and trusts and estates to DK’s existing markets, and LG clients will benefit from the variety of services DK provides, including forensic and valuation, wealth management, CAS, and IT Services. This strategic combination strengthens the team’s ability to deliver more extensive personalized services ranging from basic tax management and accounting services to more in-depth income tax and business consulting.

“DK is excited for this strategic merger with LG, as it will increase our depth in the main industries we serve. We share the same values, and their ambitious culture aligns with our primary mission to help our clients achieve their financial goals”, said Josh Bodenstadt, Partner-in Charge, San Diego at DK. “Together, we will continue to provide excellent service, deep expertise, and an environment where our clients and associates can thrive.”

Duffy has grown over the last 33 years to become a top 130 firm in the country through expanded services and capabilities and has completed more than 11 strategic mergers and acquisitions in the last five years.

The LGA team can be reached at our San Diego office located at:

4255 Executive Square #900

La Jolla, CA 92037

858-642-5050



About Duffy Kruspodin

Duffy Kruspodin is a premier Southern California accounting, advisory and wealth management firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, hospitality, and international tax.

