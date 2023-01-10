Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,907 in the last 365 days.

Duffy Kruspodin Merges in fellow San Diego CPA Firm Lazarus, Goldbarg & Associates

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP logo

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP logo

Combination grows Duffy Kruspodin’s expertise and strategic Southern California footprint

DK is excited for this strategic merger with LG. We share the same values, and their ambitious culture aligns with our primary mission to help our clients achieve their financial goals”
— Josh Bodenstadt, Partner-in Charge, San Diego at DK.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin (DK), the #12 California based CPA and business advisory firm, is pleased to announce the merger of Lazarus, Goldbarg & Associates (LG) on January 1, 2023.

LG began in San Diego over 30 years ago and the entire team will be combining with DK. The merger will expand DK’s strengths in real estate, manufacturing, and trusts and estates to DK’s existing markets, and LG clients will benefit from the variety of services DK provides, including forensic and valuation, wealth management, CAS, and IT Services. This strategic combination strengthens the team’s ability to deliver more extensive personalized services ranging from basic tax management and accounting services to more in-depth income tax and business consulting.

“DK is excited for this strategic merger with LG, as it will increase our depth in the main industries we serve. We share the same values, and their ambitious culture aligns with our primary mission to help our clients achieve their financial goals”, said Josh Bodenstadt, Partner-in Charge, San Diego at DK. “Together, we will continue to provide excellent service, deep expertise, and an environment where our clients and associates can thrive.”

Duffy has grown over the last 33 years to become a top 130 firm in the country through expanded services and capabilities and has completed more than 11 strategic mergers and acquisitions in the last five years.

The LGA team can be reached at our San Diego office located at:
4255 Executive Square #900
La Jolla, CA 92037
858-642-5050


About Duffy Kruspodin
Duffy Kruspodin is a premier Southern California accounting, advisory and wealth management firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, hospitality, and international tax.

Keith Block
Duffy Kruspodin, LLP
+1 818867-1458
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Duffy Kruspodin Merges in fellow San Diego CPA Firm Lazarus, Goldbarg & Associates

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.