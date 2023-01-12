Minsait Uploads Its SCADA System Into the AWS Cloud and Revolutionizes Energy Asset Management
The cloud deployment of the SCADA system will both be a cost saver and reduce carbon footprint.MADRID, SPAIN, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCADA in the Cloud
The technology used with SCADA’s deployment in the cloud is redundant and fault-tolerant, resulting in significant cost savings, while it also means a 50% reduction in the carbon footprint in terms of sustainability
The Minsait ACS solution can reduce initial investment and IT infrastructure upgrade costs by up to 50% thanks to the benefits of operating in the cloud and is designed to highly demanding cybersecurity standards
Minsait, an Indra company, has announced the launch of the new version of its SCADA system deployed in the cloud infrastructure of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Minsait ACS, Minsait’s unit in the United States tasked with introducing its Phygital product range into the country’s market, has worked with AWS on the dimensioning and specification of the cloud infrastructure to enable the company’s customers to rapidly implement the technological infrastructure they require, permitting the automatic allocation of resources and transforming fixed costs into variable ones by means of a pay-as-you-go system.
With this evolution, Onesait SCADA, the most advanced electrical control system on the market, will incorporate the best practices in user experience (UX) design and critical information management to supervise and control the operational status of all the elements of the electricity distribution network. It’s therefore a new version of the Network Operating System that forms part of Onesait ADMS, Minsait’s advanced distribution network management solution, and it will lead to significant improvements in incident resolution times thanks to more streamlined identification of asset anomalies and simplified diagnostics. It thus includes clear and intuitive representations of the network’s status and additional contextual information to increase operators’ productivity.
The SCADA system in the cloud will bring significant benefits to energy companies that make use of this platform, as they can turn it into a truly redundant and fault-tolerant system. In terms of sustainability, it also entails a 50% reduction in the carbon footprint. Another important factor is the option of incorporating advanced analytics and artificial intelligence technologies in order to facilitate learning and continuous improvement in decision-making, with a positive impact on supply interruption times and the service quality indexes.
Halving the costs
The deployment of solutions such as SCADA in the cloud can reduce initial investment costs by up to 50% and infrastructure upgrade expenditure by the same percentage. It also facilitates the operating of critical infrastructures to the highest data security and privacy standards so as to protect information, identities, applications and devices. Other benefits of the Minsait ACS solution include reduced on-site activity during the execution of projects and lower training and coaching costs thanks to the new user experience and the system architecture. The system is also highly scalable, allowing its use in distributors of different sizes.
Minsait has been acknowledged as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) segment. The Gartner study highlights that the acquisition of Advanced Control Systems (ACS) in 2018 enhanced Minsait’s capabilities by integrating the in-house manufacturing of SCADA solutions and complementing its range of products in the OT (Operation Technology) area with new network automation and DER management solutions.
###
About Minsait
Minsait, an Indra company (www.minsait.com), is a leading firm in digital transformation and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, it focuses its offering on high-impact value propositions, based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across-the-board range of services.
About Indra
Indra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and Defense markets, and a leading firm in digital transformation and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2021 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.39 billion, more than 52,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.
About Minsait ACS
Minsait ACS (minsaitacs.com), an Indra Company, is a leading global technology and consulting company and technological partner for core business operations of its customers worldwide. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Minsait ACS has over 40 years’ experience in the utility industry, and it’s proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to their valued customers. Minsait ACS leaves its mark by providing solutions and services that support the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to the commercialization of energy and new services. Its value proposition is based on innovation and knowledge of the business processes and challenges within the utility sector.
Marketing Department
Minsait ACS
+1 770-446-8854
acs.marketing@acspower.com