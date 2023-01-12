DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa Renews Its Commitment to Serving Autistic Visitors

The need for welcoming travel options for families & autistic individuals grows. Because of this need, DoubleTree renews its commitment to autism certification

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5733937/) and 1 in 44 children in the US diagnosed with autism (https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/data.html), the need for inclusive and welcoming travel options for families and individuals on the spectrum is growing daily. Because of this need, DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa is renewing its commitment to ensuring all guests, including those who are autistic, feel welcome.

Since becoming a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in 2019, DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa has been part of the initiative that helped the city of Mesa become the first Autism Certified City that year, as designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC certification requires guest-facing staff to complete training and certification program in order to better understand and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

“We are committed to serving all guests and looking for ways to best accommodate their needs. Since becoming certified, our team feels more confident about how to service all guests and apply the training and knowledge gained at work as well in everyday life,” shared Bryan Heintz, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa.

This enhanced focus on inclusion and accessibility in the Mesa community, specifically for autistic individuals and their families, started in 2019 when IBCCES designated Mesa as the first ever Autism Certified City (ACC). This designation means that both visitors and residents have access to organizations in healthcare, public safety, education, hospitality and recreation, as well as workplaces that have been trained and certified to be more understanding and welcoming to autistic and neurodivergent individuals. Visit Mesa championed the ACC initiative and quickly gained support from key community stakeholders in these areas.

“We’re excited to continue our work with DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa, as well as the Mesa community. Our certification programs are designed to provide long-term support for our partners as part of a strong commitment to welcoming all guests, so we’re glad to see another Mesa location renew the program and continue their journey,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for the hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified options and connects them to other resources. Each location listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.