ShedHub.com Integrates with SmartPay Rentals to Offer more options to consumers

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shedhub.com, The leading marketplace for sheds, is excited to announce a new integration with SmartPay Rentals, a premier rent-to-own service for different storage solutions.

ShedHub.com is dedicated to providing the best experience for shed shoppers, and this integration with SmartPay Rentals is just one more way to fill that commitment. Due to this, SmartPay will be available as a checkout option on ShedHub, giving customers the convenience and flexibility of leasing their building with the option to buy. With SmartPay’s Easy and affordable payment plans, customers can take ownership of the shed they want to own without breaking the bank.

We are thrilled to be partnering with SmartPay to bring more convenience to shed shoppers and more exposure for shed dealers.” Said Jeff Huxmann the CEO and Founder of ShedHub.

“Integrating SmartPay’s Rent-to-own options was an easy decision for us, they provide great service to the shed dealers and shed buyers. We are excited for this partnership and look forward to bringing our customers even more convenient and flexible options for buying the shed of their dreams.” Jeff Huxmann Added.

About ShedHub.com:

ShedHub is the leading marketplace for sheds. As the premier website for purchasing sheds, ShedHub links buyers and sellers on a single site, making it convenient for customers to find the ideal shed for their needs and for business owners to exhibit their items. In addition to facilitating connections between business owners and potential customers, ShedHub also helps in enhancing their search engine optimization and online presence. By listing their products on ShedHub, business owners can expand their reach and improve their visibility on the internet.

About SmartPay Rentals LLC.

SmartPay Rentals offers a practical and easy solution for leasing storage. With these options, customers no longer have to travel far, as they have the option to rent the shed right in their backyard at a cost per square foot that is comparable to traditional self-storage units. Upon successfully completing the rental agreement, customers will gain ownership of the portable building without any additional costs.

