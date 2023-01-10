Submit Release
FTCYBER.COM ANNOUNCES NEW CYBER FORENSIC TECHNOLOGY FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY TRACING

FTCyber.com opens US offices and announces the launch of a new crypto tracing software for cybercrime investigations.

We're confident that our technology will be a game-changer in the fight against cybercrime," said Thompson. "We are committed to helping law enforcement agencies worldwide protect their communities."
— James Thompson
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FTCyber.com, a leading cyber forensic technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its latest technology for tracing cryptocurrency cybercrimes. In conjunction with this release, FTCyber.com is also excited to announce the opening of its US offices, which will specifically assist law enforcement agencies in the United States in their efforts to fight cybercrime.

The anonymous nature of cryptocurrencies makes tracing criminals extremely difficult. FTCyber.com's new technology is designed to help law enforcement agencies track and trace crypto and assist in investigating stolen crypto.

"We are excited to introduce this new technology to the market," said James Thompson, COO of FTCyber.com. "Our team of experts has been working tirelessly to develop a solution to help law enforcement agencies track and trace cryptocurrency used in cybercrimes. In conjunction with our knowledgeable staff for training and assisting in cyber forensic cases alongside law enforcement, we believe this technology will significantly impact the fight against cybercrime and help bring perpetrators to justice."

Unlike others on the market, FTCyber's technology is easy to use and offers a clear and straightforward interface. It is also highly accurate, built around a knowledgeable staff for training and assisting in cyber forensic cases alongside law enforcement.

"We are confident that our new technology will be a game-changer in the fight against cybercrime," said Thompson. "We are committed to helping law enforcement agencies worldwide protect their communities."

About FTCyber.com
FTCyber.com is a leading cyber forensic technology company specializing in innovative crypto-tracing solutions for law enforcement agencies worldwide. The company is dedicated to developing the best forensic technology in the cryptocurrency sphere.

