Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,949 in the last 365 days.

SK Geo Centric and Plastic Energy to partner on plastic waste recycling plant

LONDON, UK, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SK Innovation subsidiary SK Geo Centric (SKGC) will join forces with UK-based Plastic Energy, a leading plastics operator in the circular economy, on a plastic waste recycling site in Ulsan, South Korea.

The deal was signed at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, and oversees the construction of a plant with an expected input capacity of 66,000 metric tons of end-of-life plastic waste. The process will involve pyrolysis, a method for breaking down polymers by heating them at or above 500 °C. Construction begins this year and is set to be completed by 2025 as part of SK Innovation’s ambitious Ulsan Advanced Recycling Cluster (ARC) project.

Na Kyung-soo, CEO of SKGC: "Securing the cutting-edge technology for plastic recycling at CES is an important step for reducing carbon and building a greener industry. We will be committed to the Ulsan ARC project and maintain global partnerships."

The two companies will share their expertise on the project, with SKGC setting up a post-treatment plant and Plastic Energy implementing its proprietary Thermal Anaerobic Conversion (TAC) technology, which converts hard-to-recycle plastic waste that cannot be mechanically processed into a feedstock known as TACOIL. The oil can then be used to create virgin-quality plastic packaging for use in the food, cosmetics and other consumer goods industries.

Bruno Guillon, Chief Commercial Officer at Plastic Energy: “We are excited to participate in the Ulsan ARC to develop advanced recycling projects across Asia. SKGC has a unique vision for a more sustainable business model in the petrochemicals industry."

A memorandum of understanding on a "strategic partnership to expand the advanced recycling business across Asia" was also signed by the two parties, who hope to pre-empt growing global demand for green solutions by establishing similar facilities in other Asia-Pacific territories.

SKGC has now secured three advanced chemical recycling partnerships. In addition to Plastic Energy, it is partnering with US-based PureCycle Technologies, which is known for its ultra-pure recycled polypropylene, and Canada’s Loop Industries, which is working in low-energy depolymerization.

In early November 2021, Plastic Energy, which calls itself one of the leaders in the field of chemical processing, completed attracting investments of €145 million from three separate investors: Axens, M&G and LetterOne (an investment group controlled by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, German Khan)

https://m.theinvestor.co.kr/view.php?ud=20230110000127

Shamir Atif
DI PR
+44 20 7454 5111
email us here

You just read:

SK Geo Centric and Plastic Energy to partner on plastic waste recycling plant

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.