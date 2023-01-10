Job Announcement - Public Defenders

Job announcements for two Attorney I Public Defenders and one Supervising Attorney Public Defender with the Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents have been posted.

Supervising Attorney Public Defender

Job ID 3023344

Location Williston, ND

Salary Range From 6871.00 To 12367.00 Monthly

Full-Time Regular

Closing Date 1/23/2023

Hiring Range: $8016-$9161

The person selected for this position will be eligible for a temporary increase of up to $700/month.

**Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applicants will be considered immediately upon submitting application materials. The position may be filled prior to the listed closing date after successful completion of the application and interview process.**

Summary of Work

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents offers rewarding work and career development opportunities including:

A comprehensive benefit package including fully-paid family health insurance, an excellent retirement plan, annual and sick leave, and a variety of voluntary insurance options.

Flexible work schedule.

This position handles the supervisory responsibilities of the Williston Public Defender Office and provides representation to indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the Northwest Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the Northwest Judicial District and may provide conflict services in other districts.

Read the full job announcement at: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3023344&PostingSeq=1

Attorney I Public Defender

Job ID 3020227

Location Williston, ND

Salary Range From 4696.00 To 8452.00 Monthly

Full-Time Regular

Closing Date 1/23/2023

**Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applicants will be considered immediately upon submitting application materials. The position may be filled prior to the listed closing date after successful completion of the application and interview process.**

Williston, known as “Boomtown USA,” has many things to offer such as unique dining experiences from food truck cuisine to fine dining there is something for everyone’s palate. Williston is home to the Area Recreation Center (ARC) which is a state-of-the-art fitness facility with family friendly activities and even has indoor surfing. Lake Sakakawea, the third largest man-made lake in the United States with over 180 miles of coastline, is located only about 60 miles from Williston and provides many outdoor activities such as boating, swimming, fishing, and camping. Lewis and Clark State Park is about 30 minutes away from Williston and has a campground, hiking trails, beaches, and a marina.

Summary of Work

Salary is dependant upon experience; position may be entitled to a temporary increase up to $700/mth.

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents offers rewarding work and career development opportunities including:

A comprehensive benefit package including fully-paid family health insurance, an excellent retirement plan, annual and sick leave, and a variety of voluntary insurance options.

Flexible work schedule.

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the Northwest Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the Northwest Judicial District and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

Read the full job announcement at: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3020227&PostingSeq=1

Attorney I Public Defender

Job ID 3023585

Location Minot, ND

Salary Range From 4780.00 To 8604.00 Monthly

Full-Time Regular

Closing Date 1/21/2023

***Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applicants will be considered immediately upon submitting application materials. The position may be filled prior to the listed closing date after successful completion of the application and interview process.***

Summary of Work

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the North Central Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the North Central Judicial District and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

Our agency is committed to a vertical representation structure. You will be handling cases from initial appearance through trial, allowing you to gain experience in all stages of the judicial process. The Minot Public Defender Office is made up of a Supervising Attorney, two staff attorneys, a legal assistant, and an administrative assistant. This team will offer the support you need while building a meaningful career as a public defender

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents offers rewarding work and career development opportunities including:

A comprehensive benefit package including fully-paid family health insurance, an excellent retirement plan, annual and sick leave, and a variety of voluntary insurance options.

Flexible work schedule.

Read the full job announcement at: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3023585&PostingSeq=1