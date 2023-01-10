Senator Street and State Reps Kenyatta & Solomon, to introduce Earlier 2024 Presidential Primary Date in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG − January 10, 2023 – Senator Sharif Street and State Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all D-Phila., will introduce legislation that would move the 2024 presidential primary election date in Pa. up one month.

This would set the date for the 2024 Presidential Primary in Pa. to be on March 19, 2024. Currently, Pennsylvania’s primary is scheduled to take place on the fourth Tuesday in April, long after many states have voted for a presidential nominee.

“Pennsylvania will be a pivotal battleground state in 2024 and having the primary election well after many other states already have theirs makes our commonwealth one of the last states in the nation to weigh in despite being a crucial swing state,” Kenyatta said. “With an earlier primary, Pennsylvania voters will represent the ‘keystone’ needed for each candidate to win their party’s nomination in 2024 and beyond.”

“Pennsylvania has proved time and time again to be a pivotal state when it comes to elections,” Solomon said. “This legislation will provide Pennsylvania the political weight it deserves by giving us a voice earlier in the process.”

Kenyatta and Solomon will be introducing this legislation along with state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Phila., who will introduce mirror legislation in the Senate.

“Pennsylvania is a critical battleground in determining the leadership and direction of our nation,” Street said. “It is incumbent upon government and our obligation to enhance the voices of Pennsylvanians in choosing the president. Moving our presidential primary date up by one month gives the voices of Pennsylvanians the weight they deserve,” Street said.