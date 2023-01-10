The MarketHER Group Teams Up With Lean In to Help Bridge the Broken Rung for Women Marketers
60% of marketers are women. Yet only 13% of director-level+ women in marketing have racially diverse backgrounds. MarketHERs are determined to be the change.
MarketHERs are determined to become the change we want to see.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MarketHER Group is a a DEIB-focused membership group committed to helping Women in Marketing create the work-life they love.
— Natalie Thomas, founder of The MarketHER Group
It’s no secret that women want more out of their work lives. After reading the 2022 Women in the Workplace report, published by McKinsey & Company along with the women's group Lean In, The MarketHER Group founder Natalie Thomas launched her mission to support fellow women marketers. The report explains the causes and effects of women feeling burnt out, under-acknowledged and unrewarded.
Several other studies of women in the marketing industry mirror these findings. One such LinkedIn article entitled, How Women in Marketing Are Advancing in the New World of Work, showed that women are successfully ascending the ladder, accounting for 53% of director-level or higher positions and 59% of manager-level positions. Yet, while 52% of Chief Marketing Officers are women, only 13% of all CMOs have racially diverse backgrounds, leaving Asian, Latina, and Black women critically underrepresented. The persistence of various forms of racism and sexism continues to adversely affect women in various occupations through stifled leadership opportunities.
As a career changer from academia to the marketing industry, it was later in life that Natalie Thomas experienced how intimidating it can feel to be the only woman and only minority in the room. “It can be daunting,” explains Natalie. “You may feel unsure whether you're starting on the grounds of mutual respect or if you’ll have a steep road ahead to prove your value. You may seek to build rapport but find it difficult to relate. You learn the art of gentle self-promotion to ensure your achievements do not go unnoticed. You take on additional tasks that allow you to showcase that your strategies are based on concrete research, acquired data, and hyper-focused on ROI. But still, you struggle more than your counterparts to get the recognition you deserve.”
Stress and uncertainty can lead to levels of anxiety, which can erode confidence. Leaving women feeling undervalued and less likely to apply to more senior positions. MarketHER is about women coming together to talk, support each other and affect social change.
REGISTER TO ATTEND LIVE VIRTUAL TALKS
1/11 - Persuasive at Work: Three Communication Strategies to Make you More Influential
2/8 - Personal Brand Building – Develop Authentic Messaging and Visual Campaigns
3/8 - Burnout: The Silent Epidemic
4/12 - How Personal Style Meets Professional Presence in a Successful DEIB Company Culture
5/10 - Serve, Don’t Sell: Confidently Magnetize Your Ready-To-Pay Customers
The MarketHER Group, in partnership with Lean In, offers mentorship as a solution. Our members support each other in achieving their ambitions and crafting work lives they love through Advisory Circles and professional skills-building resources.
