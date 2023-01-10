Cambridge, UK and Pittsford, NY – 10 January 2023: The use of 3D systems is becoming increasingly popular for factory layout. Companies want to benefit from the advantages of 3D design while keeping to their traditional 2D-based design process.

A Quick Start for 3D Factory Projects

Supports Familiar Working Methods

Many designers that are used to working in 2D can initially find it difficult to adapt to full-blown 3D design. 2D layout can also be faster. As a result, some 3D Factory Layout systems offer 2D-based layout as a support feature. This enables designers to layout their designs in 2D as usual, while at the same time, a 3D model is automatically created for them. At any time during the layout process the user can visualise and analyse their design in full 3D.

Size-independent, high-performance design

“Many companies in the UK today still use 2D CAD software as their primary tool for factory design. Although they are well aware of the benefits of a 3D approach, most have tried Mechanical 3D CAD systems and have quickly come up against their limitations, such as size constraints, poor performance, or inaccuracy” explains Mark Simpson of engineering software developer CAD Schroer.

“Recent research in Germany tells a similar story, with most users quoting ease of use and quick implementation as some of the most important criteria when choosing a new system. This is exactly where M4 PLANT comes in; it not only offers easy implementation with its integrated 2D/3D approach, but also provides the right architecture and tools necessary for high performance, large-scale, standards-compliant design,” Mark Simpson continues.

One system that combines factory layout with mechanical handling is M4 PLANT. Its Factory Layout and Mechanical Handling modules include all the functionality needed to quickly design large production lines, and even whole factories, in 3D. Furthermore, accurate parts lists and detailed 2D construction drawings can be automatically generated directly from the finished 3D design.

Companies looking for a quick start to their 3D factory projects should consider using 2D-based design systems for layout, as this offers an efficient and cost-effective way to get started quickly.

About CAD Schroer

CAD Schroer is a global software development company and provider of digitalisation and engineering software solutions, helping to raise the productivity and competitiveness of customers working in manufacturing and process engineering, including the automotive sector and its supply chain, the energy sector and public utilities. CAD Schroer has offices and subsidiaries throughout Europe and in the United States.

CAD Schroer’s product portfolio includes 2D/3D CAD, plant design, factory layout and data management solutions. Customers in 39 countries rely on M4 DRAFTING, M4 PLANT, M4 ISO and M4 P&ID FX to provide an efficient, flexible and integrated design environment for all phases of product or plant design – cutting costs while raising quality.

CAD Schroer's product portfolio also includes solutions such as i4 AUGMENTED REVIEW, i4 AUGMENTED CATALOG and i4 VIRTUAL REVIEW, which enable CAD data to be used directly in augmented (AR) and virtual (VR) reality. In addition, CAD Schroer works closely with its customers to create custom AR/VR or IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. CAD Schroer emphasizes close customer partnerships and supports its clients’ objectives through extensive consultancy, training, development, software support and maintenance services.

