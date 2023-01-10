OGC Compliance Certification Available for v1.0 of the OGC API - Environmental Data Retrieval Standard

OGC compliance provides confidence that a product will seamlessly integrate with other compliant solutions, regardless of the vendor that created them.

10 January 2023: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is excited to announce that the Executable Test Suite for version 1.0 of the OGC API - Environmental Data Retrieval Standard has been approved by the OGC Membership. Products that implement the Standard and pass the tests in the ETS can now be certified as OGC Compliant.

Implementers of the Standard are invited to validate their products using the new test suite, available on the OGC validator tool.

The OGC API - EDR Standard provides a family of lightweight query interfaces to access spatio-temporal data resources by requesting data at a Position, within an Area, along a Trajectory, or through a Corridor. The API then returns only the data needed by the user or client, reducing data transfer time and costs.

The OGC API - EDR Standard makes it easier to access a wide range of geospatial data through a uniform, well-defined, simple Web interface that shields the user from the complexities of data storage. An example use case of the Standard could be to retrieve, say, weather forecasts for a local area from a much larger national or global forecast dataset – though many other types of data can be accessed through the API.

Compliance Testing for OGC API - EDR involves submitting the web address of an Application Programming Interface (API) that implements the Standard. These tests typically take only 5-10 minutes to complete. Once a product has passed the test, the implementer can submit an application to OGC for use of the Certified OGC Compliant trademark on the product and associated marketing materials.

To support developers of products that implement the Standard, version 0.9.0 of the pygeoapi product has been designated a reference implementation of the Standard after the software successfully passed the compliance tests.

The OGC Compliance Program is a certification process that ensures organizations' solutions are compliant with OGC Standards. It is a universal credential that allows agencies, industry, and academia to better integrate their solutions. OGC compliance provides confidence that a product will seamlessly integrate with other compliant solutions regardless of the vendor that created them.

To learn more about how the family of OGC API Standards work together to provide modular “building blocks for location” that address both simple and the most complex use-cases, visit ogcapi.org.

More information about the OGC compliance process is available at ogc.org/compliance. Various developer resources are available on the OGC API website to support implementers of OGC API - EDR Standard. Implementers of the Standard can validate their products using the OGC validator tool.





