Victims of Human Trafficking Can Protect Their Address with the Secretary of State’s Safe at Home Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Jan. 11 and during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging Tennesseans who have been a victim of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to protect their address with the Safe at Home address confidentiality program.

"Safe at Home helps protect victims and their families from abusers by protecting their address from public record,” said Secretary Hargett. “This program is free for victims of any age or gender who have been a victim of stalking, human trafficking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense.”

Safe at Home provides approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver's license and access to assistance programs.

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include home addresses and other identifying information, can make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

Safe at Home participants are issued a substitute address they can use anytime they interact with state and local government or anyone who could potentially make their home address part of the public record. This substitute address can be used by anyone in the household, including children, elderly parents and new spouses.

To enroll in Safe at Home, participants must complete an application with a partnering agency in their community. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving all 95 counties in Tennessee. Each partner agency has certified application assistants to guide applicants through enrollment.

Launched in 2019 and expanded by the Tennessee State Legislature in 2021, Safe at Home currently serves more than 580 victims in 43 counties across Tennessee. There is no cost to participate in the Safe at Home program.

Safe at Home partners with state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes. A list of partnering agencies is available on our website SafeAtHomeTN.com.

For more information about the Safe at Home program or to find a partner agency in your community, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.