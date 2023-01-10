Buffalo Bill Center of the West Hosts First Annual “Northwest College Day at the Center of the West"
Our two institutions can be mutually beneficial to one another in sourcing and sharing knowledge and expertise in a variety of fields.”CODY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West (Cody, WY) hosts the first annual “Northwest College Day at the Center of the West.” Current Northwest College (Powell, WY) students and staff, as well as alumni, will enjoy access to all five museums free of charge between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Center will be closed to the general public as per its winter schedule.
Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Ken Straniere, states, “We are thrilled to host the first annual Northwest College Day at the Center of the West. This dedicated day gives the current student population, personnel, and alumni a chance to meet one-on-one with members of our staff.”
Curatorial and Live Raptor program staff will be on hand to visit with attendees. The Draper Natural History Museum’s lab will also be open and staffed with volunteers to share what goes on in the lab. Attendees can also learn about employment and summer internship opportunities, including our Exclusive Tours program.
Straniere adds, “Northwest College has a talented pool of emerging professionals, and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is the largest, most acclaimed museum in the vicinity of Yellowstone. Our two institutions can be mutually beneficial to one another in sourcing and sharing knowledge and expertise in a variety of fields.
“We also look forward to working with Northwest College to develop a work-study program across multiple departments including PR/Marketing, curatorial, conservation, registration, Exclusive Tours, and education.”
Visit https://centerofthewest.org/event/northwest-college-day/ for more information.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, WY, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, home to 5 amazing museums celebrating western art, natural history, and heritage, and connects audiences to the stories of the American West.
