Gov Wolf: Enough Games, Victims are Waiting for Justice

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement today after an unsuccessful first day of a special session he called for to focus the work of the General Assembly on a proposed constitutional amendment to retroactively extend the timeline for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file civil actions:

“Yesterday, political games and partisanship in the State House—and an attempt to end mail-in voting as we know it in the Senate—took precedence over justice for survivors. It’s time to stop the games, put everything else aside, and work together to get the statute of limitations amendment on the ballot this May.

“This special session is meant to provide a mechanism to help prevent this bipartisan issue from becoming entangled with partisan topics. Last fall, we promised action to get this done. I’m asking Republican and Democratic leaders in the General Assembly to complete this vital work. Answer the call you signed up for as elected officials and public servants. Pennsylvania is waiting.”

