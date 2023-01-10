For 4th Year, Keep America Beautiful and Diageo Partner to Support Areas In & Around MLK Jr. Corridors and Neighborhoods

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day January 16, Keep America Beautiful®, in partnership with sponsor Diageo North America, is pleased to recognize recipients of the 2022 Community Improvement Grant to support areas in and around Martin Luther King Jr. Corridors and neighborhoods.

There are over 950 Martin Luther King (MLK) corridors across the United States. While no two corridors are alike, transecting a variety of different neighborhood types and commercial uses, studies have shown many of the corridors face neighborhood and community improvement challenges.

As the largest community improvement nonprofit organization in the United States, Keep America Beautiful is uniquely qualified to support communities and neighborhoods wanting to address the conditions they identify in these corridors. KAB’s core resource, its science-based Model for Change, identifies the first step as involving the people. This, coupled with the expertise KAB can offer in litter reduction and beautification, will support the businesses and residents along the corridor to transform or restore MLK corridors into welcoming, nurturing environments.

“The work we do in partnership with neighborhoods to improve MLK corridors across the country is an essential commitment to the health and success of these communities,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO, Jennifer Lawson. “Removing litter and improving greenspace and infrastructure for recycling all provide proven benefits and demonstrate community pride. We are honored to support our neighbors."

“In our fourth consecutive year supporting the program, we are extremely proud of the work done to remove litter, promote recycling, and beautify neighborhoods across the country,” said Dr. Danielle Robinson, Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships, Diageo North America. “By taking part in this initiative, we empower people to revitalize their communities and get involved in these efforts, furthering our ambition to help protect the environment and shape a more sustainable society.”

2022 recipients are:

- Fourth Ward Neighbors – Atlanta, GA

- Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful – Milwaukee, WI

- Keep Miami-Dade County Beautiful/Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade, Inc. - Miami, FL

- Memphis City Beautiful/Friends of City Beautiful, Inc.- Memphis, TN

- Shreveport Green – Shreveport, LA

- Keep Jackson Beautiful – Jackson, MS

- Keep Aiken County Beautiful – Aiken, SC

- Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission/Keep Genesee County Beautiful – Flint, MI

- Keep Alachua County Beautiful – Gainesville, FL

- TigerMountain Foundation – Phoenix, AZ

The 2023 grant cycle is open until January 17. Learn more about the opportunities and find the application here: https://kab.org/grants/

About Keep America Beautiful: Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

About Diageo: Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

###