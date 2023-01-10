Good Samaritan Hospital grateful for refurbished Pikinini Clinic

Guadalcanal Province Health Services Director Dr Joel Denty sharing his remarks.

Honorary Consul Germany Representative Ms. Jessica Bradford sharing her remarks.

MHMS Deputy Secretary for Health Services and Supervising PS Dr Gregory Jilini speaking at the Pikinini Clinic handover ceremony.

The Good Samaritan Hospital (GSH) at the Tetere Guadalcanal Province again is grateful for the refurbishment of the COVID-19 Isolation supported by Government of Germany and UNICEF and now to be used as a Pikinini Clinic.

In an official handover ceremony, yesterday afternoon Guadalcanal Province Health Director Dr Joel Denty highlighted the importance of children, and that children are the future of Guadalcanal Province.

“This pikinini clinic will help saved young lives from diseases”, said Dr Denty.

He said Guadalcanal Province together with UNICEF for the past three years piloted an Early Childhood Development (ECD) program; this is because health is one of the common components in the nurturing care framework of early childhood development.

“We have set up an office to look after early childhood development of the province, and we are partnering with the national government in doing this”, revealed Dr Denty.

He added Guadalcanal Provincial Health Services also sets out plans for the remaining five area health centres to have their own Pikinini Clinic.

“This is all for the benefit of the children and nobody else but for the children. When the children benefits, the benefit of the province is hugely enhanced,” said Dr Denty.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Deputy Secretary Health Care and Supervising Permanent Secretary, Dr Gregory Jilini congratulated the management of Good Samaritan Hospital for working together with the Government of Germany and UNICEF for the successful completion of the new Pikinini Clinic.

Dr Jilini said children makeup 40% of the country’s population and having a dedicated clinic for children is a positive step, and children need special care whether they are sick or well.

“Children will come to the hospital to obtain services, and for children to continue to join the queue along with adults is not very friendly, so this is really a positive development for children’s wellbeing”, said Supervising PS Dr Jilini.

He added healthy children will make a healthy population and this is in line with the Ministry’s Vision for a “Healthy Future for All.”

“What we witnessed here today demonstrates the importance of partnership and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services would like also like to acknowledge and thank the government of Germany and UNICEF for their support towards the Pikinini Clinic”, said Dr Jilini.

One of the patient bed inside the pikinini clinic

Meanwhile, Honorary Consul Germany Representative in Canberra Australia, Ms. Jessica Bradford said the now Pikinini Clinic was a COVOD-19 Isolation ward in 2021 and 2022 that was also supported by the Government of Germany.

However, Ms. Bradford highlighted the Germany Ambassador Representative of the Canberra Office visited Good Samaritan Hospital last year, and during discussions with the GSH management team, the idea of Pikinini Clinic have been raised and the Ambassador was convinced and pledged its support towards the development of the clinic.

She said Germany is 45 years in partnership with Solomon Islands Government in diplomatic relations, and the Government of Germany is committed to support the Solomon Islands Government.

“On behalf of the Embassy of Germany in Canberra, I would like to thank GSH team, because you make working with you so easy and wish you all the success for 2023 and beyond”, said Ms Bradford.

The refurbished pikinini clinic building.

Ends///…