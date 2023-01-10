ACTING PM CONGRATULATES PREMIERS OF WESTERN AND CHOISEUL PROVINCES.

Acting Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga has congratulated the newly elected Premiers of Western and Choiseul Provinces.

The Western Provincial assembly today elected Honourable Billy Veo, the MPA for Noro Ward as the new Premier of Western Province. Choiseul Province also has a new Premier. He is Honourable Togoua Tabe of Wagina Ward.

Acting Prime Minister Maelanga said the victories of the Premiers represent the support of the majority of ward members in the respective provincial assemblies and that outcome must be respected.

“It is also a show of confidence and trust in Messrs Veo and Tabe and I urge the leaders to serve the interests of the people whom they represent,” Honourable Maelanga added.

The Acting Prime Minister also reminded the Premiers of the affairs of their offices which must be conducted within the ambit of the Provincial Government Act.

Honourable Maelanga added that the national government welcomes the newly elected Premiers and is prepared to work with them to advance the interests of the people of both the Western and Choiseul Provinces.

“The National government enjoys sound and smooth development, with deepening political mutual trust and continuous progress of mutually beneficial cooperation with past provincial leadership of both Western and Choiseul provinces and hopes this continues under the new leadership,” Hon. Maelanga concluded.

