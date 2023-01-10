NEW RELEASE: APNI PUBLISHES THE SECOND ISSUE OF GROWING AFRICA MAGAZINE

Growing Africa - December Issue

BENGUERIR, MOROCCO, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Plant Nutrition Institute published the second issue of its magazine “Growing Africa”, a semi-annual, digital publication initiated to provide a forum serving stakeholders in Africa-centric plant nutrition science.

The publication seeks to strengthen connections within the research community in Africa and promote impactful solutions, programs, and activities. As a source of practical information, Growing Africa fills a gap in the current knowledge base by providing scientific information in an actionable manner.

The magazine is designed to be full of learning opportunities ranging from interpretive research stories from the field, review articles explaining agronomic concepts, and illustrative examples built around published research.

This second issue, found at https://growingafrica.pub, provides early insights from a pan-African on-farm experimentation project on maize cropping systems, includes two articles connected by a common thread: the challenge and impact of managing variability, covers short and long-term benefits of crop diversification strategies, provides insight into how climate change is impacting smallholder farmers in Malawi and shares the newly produced map of soil phosphorus bioavailability for Africa.

Those involved in research for development in Africa are invited to look for opportunities to participate. Details on the submission process are available on our website www.growingafrica.pub/about