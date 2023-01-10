Houston Housing Authority Reopens Public Housing Waitlist for First Time Since 2018

Eligible parties may apply for the waitlist online or in person starting Jan 15 at 12:00 p.m

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston Housing Authority (HHA) is reopening its public housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT through Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4:00 p.m. CT. The agency temporarily closed its waitlist in 2018, in response to Houston's growing affordable housing shortage. All eligible low-income households, seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply online at housingforhouston.com or in person at HHA's Administrative Office.

"Many families are either struggling to find affordable housing or remain housed with the highly-competitive state of our current housing market," HHA Board Chairman LaRence Snowden said."Reopening the waitlist enables us to provide more support and solutions to those in need."

The newly-enhanced waitlist application and online portal were designed to help streamline the process for applicants, providing greater accessibility and efficient access for those in need. The waitlist and portal will also include the ability to apply to multiple HHA properties using a single application. Applicants may choose from the following HHA properties: Cuney Homes, Ewing, Kennedy Place, Independence Heights, Heatherbrook, Lincoln Park, Bellerive, Irvington Village, Kelly Village, and Lyerly. For the first time, applications will be available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Swahili, and Korean.

"Houston is experiencing one of the nation's worst affordable housing shortages right now," HHA President and CEO David A. Northern, Sr. said. "The last thing people in crisis need is the added stress of navigating a complicated application process. At the end of the day, our priority is transforming the lives of those in need."

About Houston Housing Authority: HHA provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-income Houstonians, including more than 17,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program as well as another 4,200 living in 19 public housing and tax credit developments around the city. HHA also administers one of the nation's largest voucher programs exclusively serving homeless veterans. More information about the Houston Housing Authority can be found at http://www.housingforhouston.com.

Media Contact

Riz Quadri, Houston Housing Authority, 409-626-1351, rizvan@etchedcomm.com

SOURCE Houston Housing Authority