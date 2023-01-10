Recovery Delivered Now Offers Additional Telemedicine Services
RecoveryDelivered.com now offers urgent care, STI Medication, Weight Loss Medication, ADHD Medication, TRT, and HRT.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RecoveryDelivered.com, a leading provider of telemedicine services for addiction recovery, is proud to announce the expansion of its offerings to include online urgent care, medication management, and hormone replacement therapy.
The new services allow patients to receive medical treatment and medication prescriptions remotely, without the need for in-person visits. Patients can now access online urgent care for minor illnesses and injuries, receive prescription medication for conditions such as STD's, ADHD, and weight loss, as well as hormone replacement therapy through virtual consultations with licensed healthcare professionals.
“We are excited to expand our telemedicine services to include online urgent care and medication management,” said John Doe, CEO of RecoveryDelivered.com. “By making these services available online, we are making it easier for patients to access the medical care and treatment they need, especially during times when it may be difficult to visit a clinic in person.”
The addition of these new services further underscores RecoveryDelivered.com's commitment to making healthcare more accessible and convenient for patients. The company's telemedicine platform already includes virtual therapy sessions and support groups for addiction recovery, as well as a comprehensive directory of treatment facilities and resources.
To learn more about RecoveryDelivered.com's telemedicine services and its new offerings, visit the website at www.recoverydelivered.com
Note: Telemedicine has been expanding in recent years but the regulations and laws regarding the provision of these services varies by state, please make sure to check that your state has the necessary regulations and licensing in place to provide these services before launching the telemedicine services.
