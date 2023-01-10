Tampa Florida based Krewe of Europa to appear in the Galway Ireland St Patrick's parade

Submit Release
PALMA SOLA , FLORIDA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Krewe of Europa®, a Tampa Florida based 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and throughout Europe has announced they are traveling to Ireland during St Patrick’s week March 13 to 20th, 2023 in a statement released by Craig Bachler, President of the Board of Trustees. Europa will be represented by 50 members from 12 states and three countries during the parade.

“The Krewe is excited to be part of an amazing celebration of the patron saint and apostle of Ireland, St Patrick:” according Bachler. The Krewe of Europa represents The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of the new nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country.

Europa was formed by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe life to the world’s stage by following their motto of “Bringing Our Small World Together” while celebrating history. Europa travels to major parades across the globe, has appeared recently in the Juneau Alaska 4th of July celebrations, St Patrick’s in Boston, America’s Hometown Thanksgiving in Plymouth Ma that celebrated the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving, annually at the Gatlinburg Tn Fantasy of Lights. In 2023, the krewe will be appearing in the Tampa Florida's Gasparilla parade, Galway Ireland St Patrick's parade, the Dover 400 in Dover New Hampshire, the Aloha parade in Hawaii and several soon to be announced national parades.

