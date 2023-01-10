Alpacka Offers Kitting and Fulfillment Services to eCommerce Businesses

The company is a proven leader for accurate and efficient order fulfillment with a success rate of 99.8% which is higher than the industry standard of 97%

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpacka, a family-owned third-party logistics company, offers kitting and fulfillment service with unmatched efficiency and accuracy to eCommerce business. Since its inception, the company has grown their fulfillment business to provide companies of all sizes and type highly effective and agile customer-driven solutions. With no stockholders or private investors to report to, Alpacka’s ownership has allowed them an incredible level of flexibility and quick decision making.Using state-of-the-art systems, Alpaca’s kitting and fulfillment service has a success rate of 99.8% which is higher than the industry standard of 97%. Their well-equipped facilities make them capable of handling every aspect of product distribution. The company expertise in handling client products with utmost attention to detail, and packing and shipping them to their destinations for the ultimate customer experience.Alpaca manages the logistics of clients with modern software and technology. Using all the advantages of a big warehouse with the added benefit of personalized attention, the company provides business the ability to have complete access to their project from inbounding products, storage, production (kitting / assembly), quality control, pick and pack and reverse logistics (returns processing), to tracking progress every step of the way.Once businesses outsource order fulfillment to the company, Alpacka sets up a project in their system according to the desired standards. It then arranges to house products in their warehouse until they’re ready to ship. The company meticulously tracks products from the time they arrive in their facility till they are shipped to customers so that they have information at every stage of its life.Speaking about the reason behind their success, the company’s CEO said, “We have a dedicated staff who take ownership of everything they do, ensuring total quality control and presenting a final product they'd be proud to call their own. We understand that any company’s most valuable assets are its customers. We are mindful of this every day. Which is why we pack every product with the end game in mind – the impression it will make on your customer when the package arrives. Our mission is to help our clients make money by providing a service they can fully rely on. From the moment products arrive at our warehouse until it leaves our facility, we handle the entire process of packaging and fulfillment.” About Alpacka : Alpacka is a family-owned third-party logistics operation. Over the course of 5 years, they’ve grown their fulfillment business to provide companies of all sizes and types with accurate, efficient and customer-driven solutions.