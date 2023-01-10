CEI Provides Stress-Free Worldwide Live & Hybrid Event Production
CEI Provides Stress-Free Worldwide Live & Hybrid Event ProductionCARLSBAD, CA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Events Inc. (CEI), a global audio-visual and production company, creates well-executed and stress-free corporate events that accommodate the growing demand for live events with hybrid models.
With the rise in remote work environments, corporate event production has become increasingly complex in recent years. CEI met this challenge by developing interactive hybrid event solutions to meet their customer needs while continuing to create impactful live events of all sizes and scopes.
CEI took a local approach to global events, providing sustainable solutions specific to the project, venue, and audience of their client.
“Andrew and the team did a fabulous job. I love working with CEI as they partner with you vs work with you to ensure they understand the event as much as the planners.” - Meeting Planner, US
“This meeting had 0 technical issues, and Alan is truly exceptional in his field. I always know my meetings will be a success when he is on them.” - Global Project Manager, Denmark
Live Event Production Services
CEI has 20 years of experience with live corporate event production services and they have been highly regarded in the industry for their ability to anticipate client needs, address on-the-spot issues, and provide the highest level of professionalism and customer support.
Their live event production services were scalable and customizable to best fit the needs of their client and included the following:
● Project Management
● AV Equipment & Labor
● Stage Design
● Scenic Design
● Lighting
● Furniture
● Digital Signage
● LED Walls
● Creative Design & Print
● Exhibit Booth Design
● Video Recording & Editing
● Presentation Management
● 1:1 Speaker Support
● Live Streaming
Virtual Event Production Services
For completely virtual events, CEI provided state-of-the-art live-streaming studios that ran 24/7 across time zones. They offered virtual event planning services, robust and secure content delivery networks, guidance on the right audio, video, lighting, and staging equipment, and online support services.
CEI virtual event packages include:
● PIPS (Picture in Picture)
● Lower Thirds
● Broadcast Frames
● PowerPoint Templates
● Show Look
● Special Effects & Transitions
● Green Screen Looks & Backgrounds
● Sound Mixing & Effects
● Lighting Solutions
Hybrid Event Production Services
As many companies recently moved out of the fully virtual realm, they have found a way to host meetings, conferences, and other events in a hybrid setting with the help of CEI. The AV event production company also provided Remote Presenter Kits and consulting services for clients that already had an AV equipment solution in place.
Hybrid event production services include:
● Site Surveys
● Stream Tests
● Tech Checks
● Tech Support
● Contingency Plans
● Dedicated On-Site Staff with Expert Technicians
● Venue Facilitation
● Presenter Tips
● Backup Internet
● Audience Engagement Tools
Companies that are in the process of planning a conference, training meeting, product launch, or workshop can count on the comprehensive worldwide event production services offered by CEI.
Contact Corporate Events Inc
About Corporate Events Inc
Corporate Events Inc. has brought corporate events to life for more than 2 decades with quality equipment, skilled technicians, and experienced managers. Their live, hybrid and virtual events are perfectly planned and executed to remove stress and increase attendee engagement. The cutting-edge audio-visual and production company has offices in Carlsbad, California, and Edinburgh, Scotland, and regional offices throughout the US, UK, and Canada so they are better equipped to manage corporate events around the world.
Corporate Events Inc
+1 760-730-1526
