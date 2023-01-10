Launches .dotisto - an Independent, Instant Internet Domain Search Engine
A new independent search engine for web domains has launched. .dotisto it's a free tool that helping to find the perfect address for your new project.
Internet is an integral part of our lives. Coming up with a name for a new company, project, venture, or even an advertising campaign nowadays starts with the search for a free domain name.
Find the one among 350 million
There are more than 350 million registered domain names worldwide. Every day more domains are bought, but also thousands of addresses not paid by their owners expire and become available for registration. Finding a free and perfect domain name in this thicket of addresses can therefore be quite a challenge.
„Internet is an integral part of our lives. Coming up with a name for a new company, project, venture, promotional campaign or even an advertising campaign nowadays starts with the search for a free domain name.” – says Mateusz Mazurek, creator of .dotisto – „I have gone through this process many times and know that it is not easy. By creating a domain search engine, I wanted to make this one as easy as possible.”
The .dostisto domain search engine is all about speed. Information on whether a domain is available for registration is checked and displayed in under 200 milliseconds with an accuracy of about 99.975%. Along with the domain being checked, suggestions for other domain extensions and intelligent recommendations of other similar domains available for registration are also displayed in the next few hundred milliseconds.
Before you register, check the domain
However, the fact that a domain is available for registration does not mean that you should immediately buy it and start using it. There are several tools in .dotisto, that allow you to thoroughly check the domain before you buy it.
In addition to the search itself, .dotisto offers some useful additional features, such as pronouncing the domain name out loud through a speech synthesizer, quick name search on Google, checking domain history, checking in international databases if the name is a registered trademark, the option to easily copy a domain name, and the ability to visit any occupied domain with a single click to see what's underneath it or check the data in the WHOIS database.
„Checking whether the name happens to be registered as a trademark with the Patent Office, searching for the name on Google, or verifying what was previously at the address are steps that I always do before choosing a domain. Verification of these issues before a purchase can save us from many problems in the future” – says Mateusz Mazurek.
Not just .COM domains
Globally, the most popular domain extension is .COM, but when looking for a new address, it's not worth limiting yourself to it. This way, your website will stand out and have a more unique name. Keep in mind that the name of a website is the first thing visitors will notice, so make sure it is original and memorable. Taking advantage of slightly less popular domain extensions can be a good way to make your website stand out from thousands of other websites.
As .dotisto is a search engine independent of any particular domain registrar, you will find a much wider palette in its database, with more than 1,200 domain extensions from all over the World divided into 27 thematic categories. This includes more original domain endings such as .pizza, .online, .fit, or .studio, for example.
With a wide range of domain extensions available in the database and a system of smart hints, users can easily find the right name for their project even in a competitive industry. This is an excellent solution for those who are looking for a quick and efficient way to find a free domain.
The .dostisto domain search engine is located at https://dotisto.com or shorter https://dotis.to
Mateusz Mazurek
.dotisto
