Michigan Biosciences Legislative Caucus Announces New Leadership

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Representatives Julie Rogers (D – Kalamazoo) and Doug Wozniak (R – Shelby and Washington Townships) and Senators Mark Huizenga (R – Kent County) and Sam Singh (D – East Lansing) will be co-chairs of the Biosciences Legislative Caucus (BLC) in Michigan’s 102nd Legislature.

The BLC was formed in 2007 to be a bipartisan, bicameral body whose membership is open to any legislator committed to learning from state and national industry experts regarding policies that will support the growth of the biosciences industry in Michigan. The leadership team is meant to represent diversity in geography and, in large part, reflect the distribution of key bioscience, also known as life science, research and commercial hubs around Michigan.

“Bioscience companies like Genemarkers, Forensic Fluids, and Kalsec are an economic engine in my House district. In fact, the greater Kalamazoo community has the highest density of bioscience employees of any metropolitan area of similar size in the nation. As one of the few healthcare professionals serving in the Michigan Legislature, I am truly honored to serve in this leadership role with goal of educating our colleagues in the legislature about the biosciences industry and its impact for Michigan patients and the state’s economy,” said Rep. Julie Rogers

The Caucus recognizes communication, outreach and education as the tools to raise awareness of issues that are important to the life sciences industry in a balanced and factual manner. In addition to being engaged with industry professionals, the group holds briefings with bioscience experts to inform decisionmakers about key or emerging issues and enable better policy development and ensure a sustainable future for this high-wage, knowledge-based industry. In the past, these issues have included briefings on the state of the bio-industry and its economic impact, importance of clinical trials, education on biomarkers and genomic medicine, and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, uses of convalescent plasma as well as COVID testing, among other topics.

“MichBio congratulates these notable members of the State House and Senate and looks forward to working with them to ensure that we continue to uphold the more than 150-year legacy of bioscience research and innovation in the state,” said MichBio President and CEO Stephen Rapundalo. “These elected officials – who each represent regions with a strong life science footprint – understand the value of Michigan bioscience to not only their constituents but to all Michigan citizens.”

Michigan’s life science industry is one of the oldest in the nation and is currently home to more than 2400 establishments, including many global brands, and employs more than 44,000 individuals directly.

“Knowledge-based industries, like the life sciences, are essential to Michigan’s economic stability and I am pleased to co-lead the Bioscience Caucus once again, and support one of the largest and oldest knowledge-based industries in the state,” said Sen. Sam Singh. “With Michigan State University, a preeminent, world-class research institution focused in bioscience areas like agricultural biotechnology, renewable chemicals, biopharmaceuticals, animal health, and biomedical engineering, along with companies like Neogen, Centurion Medical Products and others, the 28th District is a hub for life science innovation and manufacturing.

“The state has all the necessary components to be a national and global bioscience leader if the resources are harnessed strategically around a common vision, in public-private partnership, and with the deployment of bio-industry friendly policies and branded initiatives”, Dr. Rapundalo points out. Michigan ranks as the 5th largest medical device state in the nation, 9th largest in pharmaceuticals and 9th largest in agri-biosciences, based on the number of establishments – with room for continued growth. The Caucus serves as a forum on sound policy development that can help attract more jobs and investment to Michigan by providing a favorable economic and political climate for life science industry growth.

“I’m proud to help lead the Bioscience Legislative Caucus,” said Sen. Mark Huizenga. “My district is home to incredible bioscience assets – like Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, the Medical Mile consisting of the Van Andel Research Institute, BAMF Health, and the North America headquarters of Perrigo–– which represent just a small piece of the state’s life sciences industry. I look forward to engaging with industry experts, patient groups and the public on ways to further support the biosciences industry.”

“I am proud that Macomb County is home to many medical technology contract manufacturers and suppliers, and I am proud to support a sector of our state economy that works to improve the lives of Michigan residents through innovation and discovery,” said Rep. Doug Wozniak.

The Biosciences Legislative Caucus will host a Welcome Reception for the 2023 legislative body on Tuesday, January 17th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the 3rd floor offices of Kelley Cawthorne, 208 N Capitol Ave, Lansing. Legislators – and their staff – are invited to attend and learn how they can become engaged and support the continued growth of the biosciences industry.

The organization gathering is a precursor to the annual Michigan Biosciences Day to the Capitol to be held in late April where representatives at MichBio member organizations from across the bio-industry ecosystem – including industry companies, patient advocacy organizations, research institutions, and others – will gather to meet with legislators and leadership and discuss their role in the industry and the policy climate that can support continued growth.

