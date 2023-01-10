Jinns: The Creatures of Fire by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams
The unknown topic of Jinns and their history
Jinns: The Creatures of Fire. The unknown topic of Jinns and their history.
This book is about these mysterious creatures that Allah created from fire and gave strange powers. They can change their appearance, take the form of people, fly to heaven and not only take control of the human body but also run through their bodies like blood.
A person from the species of Jinn is Iblis, who at one time attained such greatness that he had the honour of worshipping with the angels, but as a result of his jealousy of man, he refused to prostrate Adam and was rejected and thrown out of grace in the Divine Court. Then he vowed that he would lead humankind astray forever. Now he and his progeny are devoting all their talents to this work.
This book tells the readers about both kinds of Jinns. The average Jinns are either Muslim or non-Muslim, and those who are part of the army of Iblis (Satan). The book tells the readers about the history of the realm of Jinns and how they came into being. It also tells—some fascinating tales of the interaction of humans with Jinns throughout history.
It also tells how Satan and his disciples use different tactics to mislead humans and lead them to doom and hell.
Hopefully, this book will provide great insight to the readers about the relatively obscure topic of Jinns and their history.
About the Author: Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams is an Author with 35 years of entrepreneurial skills as a Head in various fields.
The writer believes in the path of God and has written books on the proper way of Islam and about Life after death. Some of his books are (Life after Death series) - Life in Heaven, and Life in Hell.
The writer has written many books on the great Prophets of Islam. Some of his books are (The Prophet’s Miracles Series): The Miracles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Jesus (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Moses (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Solomon (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Abraham (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet David (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Elisha (PBUH), The Mighty People of Aad and Prophet Hud AS and The Miracles of All the Prophets - Adam to Muhammad (PBUH).
History has recorded the names of many outstanding women of different ages and countries. Some gained fame for their remarkable beauty or occupation of a throne.
The author has penned down some of The Most Honoured and Influential Ladies in History (The Most Honoured Lady Series).
Khadija, daughter of Khuwailid, Fatimah, daughter of Muhammad, Ayesha Siddiqa daughter of Abu Bakr Siddique, Asiyah wife of Pharaoh & Mary, daughter of Imran - These women are the most virtuous women of the women of Paradise. Their influence on the lives of other people can still be felt. It tells how they became the most revered, loved, and fascinated women worldwide. They are role models for any woman to follow.
He has documented some of the great Muslim rulers (THE MUSLIM RULERS’ SERIES) like The Kingdom of Hazrat Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Umer R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Uthman ibn Affan R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A), The Kingdom of Mu'awiya ibn Abi Sufyan R.A., The Kingdom of Hazrat Al Mansur and The Kingdom of Moghuls.
The author believes in a balanced life and thus penned down his dimension about life in "Being Unconditional " (11 steps to a perfectly balanced life). The author also wrote a book on Women: What the women want in their Soulmates.
Also, during this pandemic, where there is so much thirst for the job, the author has written a remarkable book on the job hunt, i.e., The “Insider” Secrets to Landing Your Dream Job in Tech.
Audible, the amazon company, has named some of his books as best sellers, i.e., The Secret of the Holy Quran, A complete guide, mercy, and miracles for the whole of humankind irrespective of religion, Angels - The Creatures of Light, Jinn -The Creatures of Fire.
The author continues to pursue his effort professionally and work with his next assignment to heighten his creative mind. All these books are available online on Amazon and Audible.
