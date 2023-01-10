NEW ALL-IN-ALL FLOORING ACCESSORY RELEASED
NEW ALL-IN-ALL FLOORING ACCESSORY RELEASEDBRIXHAM, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All-in-All Flooring Accessories stocks the largest collection of accessories and ancillaries in the UK. Established over 30 years ago by industry experts, the brand is continually developing and adding to the range stocked and provides a comprehensive offering backed up by excellent customer service.
The latest edition is a collection of newly launched self-adhesive doorbars with a tile decor finish, available in stone, ceramic and vinyl designs in 25 different colours.
This collection is available in five popular profiles - flat, ramp, L-shape nosing in 2.70m lengths and two Z profiles in 2-6mm and 6-10mm widths and 2.70m length. Ensuring a professional, quality finish to any flooring project these self-adhesive vinyl tile coloured doorbars are a great innovation and now enable a seamless transition between flooring from one tiled area to another - whether it is stone, ceramic or vinyl. The addition to the range of this new collection makes it even easier for homeowners and flooring fitters to find a perfect match to finish off flooring installations and further increases the multitude of flooring accessory options available through All-in-All Flooring Accessories.
All-in-All self-adhesive doorbars come in hundreds of designs, profiles, sizes and colours and are designed specifically to transition between two or more floors. Made from aluminium with a vinyl coating, installation is quick and easy thanks to their self-adhesive backing.
Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director, Mrs. Sarah Collins said “Our job is to provide a one-stop flooring accessories shop to the UK market and beyond. The idea is to buy or create any product which we feel is lacking or needed in the market to do so, offering the most extensive range of quality items in every colour and finish imaginable. Launching our self-adhesive vinyl tile decor accessories is about always staying on top of the trends and ensuring that people are able to find everything they need to be satisfied with their projects. We are happy to know that we are constantly developing our range to provide the best choice for our customers, at the best prices.”
All-in-All Flooring Accessories has over 1,000 doorbars of every colour and design always in stock, and now it has added the all-new tile decor option to its portfolio. The full product range includes all types of profiles with high stock volumes – T, ramp, semi-ramp, flat, L-shaped and end bars, which are brand matched to closely match the colour of any brand of flooring.
All-in-All Flooring Accessories prides itself in offering the best quality products at the highest level of service. They provide a range of best in class service from next day shipping services, nationwide and offer free delivery on orders of over £70 pre VAT. They also provide a Click & Collect service through their Brixham Depot.
ENDS -
For media information and photography, please contact Nazgol Eskandari, UKFS Marketing or email nazgol@flooringtrading.ae
Nazgol Eskandari
UK Flooring Supplies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram