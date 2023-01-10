Automotive Lubricants Market Size to Boost USD 80.1 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 5.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing average age and the growing urban population of passenger cars in developing countries drive the Automotive Lubricants Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automotive Lubricants Market size is forecast to reach $80.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026 due to increasing demand of lubricants for high fuel efficiency in vehicles. Thus, rising demand of butylated hydroxytoluene from automotive industry in tires is augmenting the growth of automotive lubricant industry. Butylated hydroxytoluene automotive lubricant is mainly used in the rubber industry to protect the polymers from the harmful effects of oxidation. In addition, zinc dithiophosphates and molybdenum disulfide has advanced technology to formulate many types of lubricant additive for automotive like gear application and industrial purpose. This chemical provides anti-wear, anti-oxidation, extreme pressure properties in all types of automotive lubricating oils such as minerals oils, gear oils, automotive transmission oils, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automotive Lubricants Market highlights the following areas -

1. Automotive lubricants are used in vehicles for increasing fuel efficiency and with rising awareness regarding maintenance the use of lubricants among passenger cars, light weight commercial vehicle and heavy-duty commercial vehicles is increasing.

2. Growing customer preference for high quality synthetic automotive lubricants like butylated hydroxytoluene, zinc dithiophosphates, molybdenum disulfide, and tungsten disulphide is one of the main drivers of growth in the sector. Futuristic systems capable of creating robust surfaces and optimizing overall performance are examples of automotive lubricants.

3. Increased per capita income and an increased need for individualized transport choices have contributed to car sales in many countries. This increases the capacity of OEMs to meet growing regional and export demand. At the OEM level itself, it has guided demand.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Synthetic segment held the largest share for Automotive Lubricants Market in 2020 and is expected to continue their dominance for the period 2021-2026. Synthetic lubricants steady improves fuel economy and is more sustainable. Furthermore, demand for lubricant oil additive such as zinc dithiophosphate and butylated hydroxytoluene is driven by the huge demand from the Original Equipment Manufacturing Companies (OEMs), large stock supply, the increasing use of performing and advanced motor systems, changes in vehicle pollution mitigation regulations, and consumer preferences.

2. APAC dominated the Automotive Lubricants Market share in 2020 with more than 40%. The increasing Government concentrates on replacement of outdated vehicles, increases the demand for better and high-performance lubricants. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in India, passenger vehicles production increased 4.0 million in 2019.

3. Passenger Car segment held the largest Automotive Lubricants Market share in 2020 in global demand and is expected to continue their dominance for the period 2021-2026. Passenger cars have better mileage, individual safety, excellent resale value, and more reliable than other vehicles. Lubricant oils in a car, helps to improve efficiency and reduces the amount of wear & tear on moving engine parts.

4. Engine oil segment has dominated the market for Automotive Lubricants Market in 2020, and is growing at a CAGR of 3.89% during 2021-2026. Engine oil is commonly used in automobiles in diesel and light-duty cars. Engine oil leads to viscosity, reliability and wear reduction. It also helps to keep the motor cold, without corrosion and clean. The use of the correct motor oil is very important as a result of the use of the incorrect oil that can harm the motor, burn more fuel, and increase carbon emissions.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Lubricants Industry are -

1. Shell International B.V.,

2. Exxon Mobil Corporation,

3. FUCHS PETROLUB SE,

4. Motul,

5. Phillips 66 Company,



