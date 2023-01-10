Robot Cleaner Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2025 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Robot Cleaner Market Drivers Development of Small and User-Friendly Robots

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Robot Cleaner Market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.84% during 2020-2025. Growing technological advancements has created robots more intelligent and is of capable to detect different amount of dirt at various places. Adoption of floor-cleaning robots in various applications in residential, commercial, industrial sector for various applications such as sweeping and mopping has been driving the robot cleaner market growth. These robots are intelligent enough to map their first movement and create a blueprint of the path, identifying hurdles, walls, and corners. This assists the robots for further movement thereby creating huge opportunities cleaner robot industry during the forecast period 2020-2025. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America had dominated the Robot Cleaner market in 2019 owing to early adoption of advanced technologies and high investments in adopting them.

2. Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) in development of advanced robot cleaners with better performance than autonomous robotic vacuum cleaners set to drive the market growth.

3. Robots equipped with UV sterilization and hydrogen peroxide vaporization mechanisms are having more demand in the current situation for high effective cleaning.

4. The major drawback is the high cost and suction capacity of robot cleaners is the major challenge for consumers.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Floor-cleaning robot segment held the largest share 28.59% in the Robot Cleaner market in 2019. The adoption of robots for cleaning the floors in residential applications and public places such as airports, malls, theatres, IT companies has been increasing the demand for these robots.

2. Commercial sector is the fastest growing industry in the Robot Cleaner market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.26% during forecast period 2020-2025. There has been increasing demand for robot cleaners in commercial applications owing to the strict rules by various governments in order to prevent the people from various diseases.

3. North America dominated the Robot Cleaner market in 2019 with a share of 38.25%, followed by Europe and APAC. The adoption of robot cleaners is high in this region owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies such as robotics, automation, IoT and others. In addition to this, with increasing pandemic diseases, there is increase in investments in for preventive measures of such diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Robot Cleaner industry are -

1. Dyson Ltd

2. Samsung Electronics Co.

3. Miele

4. Ecovas Robotics Inc

5. Infinuvo

