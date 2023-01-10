Ethyl Alcohol Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ethyl alcohol market. As per TBRC’s ethyl alcohol market forecast, the global ethyl alcohol market size is expected to grow from $721.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The growth in the ethyl alcohol market is due to rising demand for ethanol in the food processing industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ethyl alcohol market share. Major players in the ethyl alcohol market include Advanced Bioenergy LLC., Andersons Ethanol Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aventine Renewable Energy, Braskem, British Petroleum, Cargill Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Kirin Holding Company, and LyondellBasell Industries NV.

Companies are increasingly producing ethanol from corn and sugar in the ethyl alcohol market. Ethanol is produced from corn by the dry milling process. In this process, corn kernels are ground into flour or mash, which is then mixed with water. It is purified through distillation and dehydration to create ethanol. The rising demand for liquid fuels in the transportation industry, the global rising demand for oil, and the negative consequences of global warming have contributed to the increased use of corn-based sugar to produce ethanol, thereby reducing global warming gases.

Ethyl Alcohol Market Segments

• 1) By Type: Synthetic, Fermented

• 2) By Application: Industrial Solvent, Fuel/Fuel Additive, Bacteriacide/Disinfectant, Beverages, Personal Care, Other Applications

• 3) By End User Industry: Automotive, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Other End Use Industries

• By Geography: The global ethyl alcohol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethyl alcohol, also known as ethanol or grain alcohol, is a volatile, flammable, colorless liquid industrially used as a chemical intermediate to make pharmaceutical ingredients or as a solvent. Ethyl alcohol is used as a solvent in the synthesis of other organic chemicals, as an ingredient in alcoholic beverages and as a gasoline additive in the automotive industry.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ethyl alcohol global market size and drivers, ethyl alcohol global market trends, ethyl alcohol global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ethyl alcohol market growth across geographies.

