All Sports Television Network Signs Deal With Women’s Football League

Network will begin broadcasting Women’s Football League games and a docuseries in 2023.

DETROIT, MI, US, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces the signing of a deal with the Women’s Football League (WFL). Under the terms of the agreement, ALL SPORTS will broadcast the league’s exhibition and regular season games, as well as a docuseries introducing the league.

“We are excited about introducing the WFL to the American public,” stated Roger Neal Smith, President of ALL SPORTS. “With very few exceptions, women’s sports have been marginalized or ignored by broadcast media. We want to be on the forefront of bringing more attention to women’s sports because we believe that the public has an interest in viewing the competitions. Introducing the WFL to the public is a great way to begin accomplishing that goal.”

"According to Bloomberg, women make up 47% of the NFL fan-base,” stated James Herring, WFL Director of Football Operations. “Women love football just as much as their male counterpart, but we have not invested any resources that will allow women to play the game that is idolized by millions of people around the world. Since women make up 50% of the population, we cannot tell them that they are not allowed to play one of the most popular sports in the world. Given the fact that women control 85% of the U.S. economy, they deserve a league that they can be proud of.”

About The Women’s Football League

The Women's Football League (www.wflpro.com) is the first women's professional football league of its kind. The league vastly differs from lingerie football and semi-pro football in various ways. The main difference is the caliber of athletes and coaches in the league. Each team will be comprised of elite former collegiate athletes from top athletic programs throughout the country. Athletes are placed in an environment that is conducive to learning and playing football at the highest level.

The WFL is preparing to shoot a sports docuseries to show the world who they are. The docuseries will feature the exhibition season, which shows how four teams are developed in four different markets. It will document the formation and progress of the first four teams of the WFL. The teams for the exhibition season will be announced in the coming weeks.