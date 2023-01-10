House Make Up's Home Improvement Services Transform Homes Into Beautiful & Highly Functional Spaces
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House Make Up, a home improvement service based in Virginia, offers various home improvement services, from flooring installation to painting, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, drywall repair, carpentry, and more.
House Make Up, a family-run company based in Fairfax County, Virginia, offers home improvement services to homeowners looking to transform their homes into beautiful and highly functional spaces. The company strives to help every customer get the most out of their property, whether they plan to sell or stay in it.
Since 2019, House Make Up has helped homeowners in the Fairfax County, Virginia area reach their home design goals through various home improvement services. They include:
• Flooring installation services- repairing damaged floors or replacing them with something brand-new.
• Painting services- coating walls, cabinets, and doors with gorgeous colors to bring an interior design to life.
• Kitchen and bathroom remodeling- upgrading kitchens and bathrooms to make them more appealing and highly functional.
• Drywall repair- fixing cracked and damaged walls, giving them a new look.
• Carpentry services- repairing and installing doors and providing shelving solutions (installing new cabinets, closets, and more).
The company ensures its clients meet their expectations. It starts every project with an "information exchange," listening to every customer's requirement and reaching back to schedule a measurement meeting and provide a written estimate. This is followed by a cooperative discussion on selecting and ordering materials, scheduling the dates, and estimating updates. It also starts and finishes jobs on time and within a budget. It provides quality control and compliance with the estimate. For those looking for professional home remodeling contractors that they can rely on for their home improvement needs, House Make Up is a great place to start.
"We have a team of highly skilled professionals to ensure you get the most out of your home renovation. Going with us, you will receive a complete package of services, including a free checkup for problem identification, repair services, and even staging consultation," the company's rep stated.
Besides home improvement services, House Make Up offers: "house maintenance service", taking care of exterior repairs, painting, installing new flooring, and more, and "home selling preparation service" (examining the property to sell, checking for damaged areas to repair, and upgrading aspects that enhance its value).
"Feel free to contact us at House Make Up for any home improvement needs or if you want to learn more about the services we offer," the company's rep added in a statement.
About House Make Up:
House Make Up is a family-run company based in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company deals in various areas of construction and house renovation, helping homeowners get the most out of their spaces.
