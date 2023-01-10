Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,625 in the last 365 days.

The Neal Management Group Expands its Healthcare Consulting Practice Responding to Market Need

I look forward to expanding our reach to other organizations in need of our products and services.”
— The Neal Management Group Founder Dr. Lisa Pinkney
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neal Management Group LLC, a healthcare consulting organization, is proud to announce its decision to expand its consulting business after recognizing the increased need in the marketplace for support related to regulatory compliance and compliance assurance. The company provides remediation strategy and support, guidance and education in regulatory compliance related to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, blood, plasma, and tissue industries.

The Georgia-based organization was founded in 2004 with a primary focus of helping organizations maintain and sustain regulatory compliance and operational efficiency in the biologics and pharmaceutical industries. The Neal Management Group is certified via the State of Georgia as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

At the helm of Neal Management Group is Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lisa Pinkney, a regulatory compliance, current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) expert, and an educator/trainer skilled in entrepreneurship. She has vast experience in business, laboratory science, quality and program management, regulatory compliance, and auditing. She previously worked for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Food and Drug Administration, the American Red Cross, and Apotex Incorporated International Pharmaceutical and serves as President of Trulieve Georgia.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the knowledge and skills of the Neal Management Group,” Pinkney said. “I look forward to expanding our reach to other organizations in need of our products and services.”

For more information about The Neal Management Group, please visit www.thenealgroupllc.com/.

# # #

About Neal Management Group LLC
The Neal Management Group LLC, a Healthcare Consultant Organization specializes in Regulatory Compliance, Operational Efficiency, and Laboratory Science. With more than 18 years of healthcare experience, the organization has a primary focus on helping organizations maintain and sustain regulatory compliance in the healthcare industry. Head to https://www.thenealgroupllc.com/ to learn more.

Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
email us here

You just read:

The Neal Management Group Expands its Healthcare Consulting Practice Responding to Market Need

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.