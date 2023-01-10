The Neal Management Group Expands its Healthcare Consulting Practice Responding to Market Need
I look forward to expanding our reach to other organizations in need of our products and services.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neal Management Group LLC, a healthcare consulting organization, is proud to announce its decision to expand its consulting business after recognizing the increased need in the marketplace for support related to regulatory compliance and compliance assurance. The company provides remediation strategy and support, guidance and education in regulatory compliance related to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, blood, plasma, and tissue industries.
— The Neal Management Group Founder Dr. Lisa Pinkney
The Georgia-based organization was founded in 2004 with a primary focus of helping organizations maintain and sustain regulatory compliance and operational efficiency in the biologics and pharmaceutical industries. The Neal Management Group is certified via the State of Georgia as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).
At the helm of Neal Management Group is Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lisa Pinkney, a regulatory compliance, current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) expert, and an educator/trainer skilled in entrepreneurship. She has vast experience in business, laboratory science, quality and program management, regulatory compliance, and auditing. She previously worked for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Food and Drug Administration, the American Red Cross, and Apotex Incorporated International Pharmaceutical and serves as President of Trulieve Georgia.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the knowledge and skills of the Neal Management Group,” Pinkney said. “I look forward to expanding our reach to other organizations in need of our products and services.”
For more information about The Neal Management Group, please visit www.thenealgroupllc.com/.
About Neal Management Group LLC
The Neal Management Group LLC, a Healthcare Consultant Organization specializes in Regulatory Compliance, Operational Efficiency, and Laboratory Science. With more than 18 years of healthcare experience, the organization has a primary focus on helping organizations maintain and sustain regulatory compliance in the healthcare industry. Head to https://www.thenealgroupllc.com/ to learn more.
