Gelatin Market size is forecast to reach US$4.9 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Gelatin Market size is forecast to reach $4.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Gelatin is a colorless, translucent and flavorless food ingredient. It is made from collagen taken from animal body part such as skin, tendons, ligaments, and others from different animals such as fish, pig, sheep, and bovines among others. It is rich in protein and improve joint and bone health. Gelatin is a natural protein derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which is present in animal skin and bones. Gelatin has unique properties that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener. Gelatin has a special amino acid sequence that contains a moderately large quantity of glycine, proline, and alsnine.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Gelatin market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominated the Gelatin Market in 2020 owing to increasing consumption of functional foods and beverages. The Gelatin Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing demand for gelatin from the nutraceutical and sports nutrition industrial segment are likely to aid the market growth of the Gelatin Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Gelatin Market report.

4. Presence of low quality products and variability in raw material prices are challenging the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

Gelatin Market Segment Analysis – By Source : Porcine held the largest share in the Gelatin Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Pigskin contains a high concentration of collagen proteins, which are thought to be more stable than gelatin derived from other sources.

Gelatin Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Food & Beverages held the largest share in the Gelatin Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Gelatin is a high-protein medium that can be used to make functional and nutritious food and beverage products.

Gelatin Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe dominated the Gelatin Market with a major share of 37.3% in 2020. This is attributed to increasing consumption of gelatin in this region. Furthermore, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income of the people coupled with presence of key manufactures in this region is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gelatin industry are:

1. Darling Ingredients

2. Gelita

3. Nitta Gelatin

4. Gelnex

5. Italgelatine

