Dr. Michael Klassen MD Generously Supports the California Orthopaedic Association
Prominent orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Klassen MD donates to the California Orthopaedic Association.SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Klassen MD demonstrates great philanthropic efforts in donating to the California Orthopaedic Association (COA), a nonprofit corporation that seeks to assist orthopedic surgeons in the state through advocacy and lobbying efforts on legislative issues.
Since its inception in 1977, the organization has grown to more than 2100 orthopedic surgeons throughout California and has successfully lobbied on a multitude of issues such as supporting regulatory efforts to improve patient care, reducing orthopedic injuries, and educating the public on the role and duties of orthopedic surgeons.
“The California Orthopaedic Association continues to be an advocate for surgeons and gives us the ability to render quality care for our patients,” says Dr. Klassen, President of COA. “It is not only my duty but a blessing to support the organization and push it further along the path of progress.”
COA provides educational opportunities to aspiring orthopedic surgeons by offering courses accredited by the Division of Workers Compensation for Qualified Medical Evaluators. Additionally, the organization holds an Annual Meeting where orthopedic residents can present their research and receive an award, as well as learn Practical Survival courses to prepare for the ever-changing dynamics in the healthcare field.
Dr. Michael Klassen is proud to be the President of the California Orthopedic Association and passionate about helping the community of Monterey, California. He is dedicated to delivering knowledgeable, compassionate care and focuses on all aspects of the orthopedic spectrum including medical, surgical, and physical rehabilitation services. He graduated from the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine in 1989 and completed his residency at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine in 1995.
For more information about the California Orthopaedic Association, you can visit their website at at https://coa.org
To learn more news and information about Michael Klassen MD, please visit his website at https://www.michaelklassenmd.com/
