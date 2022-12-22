Dr. Michael Klassen MD Generously Donates to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation
Prominent orthopedic surgeon, Michael Klassen MD supports the Stephen Siller legacy in his donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Klassen, MD, FAAOS has demonstrated great philanthropic efforts in his donation to the Tunnel to Towers (T2T) Foundation. The foundation honors the life of Stephen Siller, a dedicated firefighter who put his life on the line to protect his country on 9/11. The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk was established, which recreated Siller's route that day.
“Following the words and philosophy of Siller, it is not only my honor but a duty, to serve others in every way possible,” says Dr. Klassen, President of the California Orthopedic Association. “Through this contribution, I believe more lives will be transformed through the powerful work that the foundation does on a daily basis.”
The T2T Foundation supports the families of veterans and first responders through various support systems and initiatives. In 2011, T2T built its first Smart Home, a mortgage-free house provided to veterans and customized to their unique and personal needs. The foundation’s goal is to create 200 Smart Homes for veterans with 92 Smart Homes already delivered, beginning construction, or in the design stage.
Additionally, the T2T foundation aims to provide 1000 mortgage-free homes to families through the Gold Star Program. T2T includes other programs and initiatives, following the philosophy of Stephen Siller “While we have time here, let us do good.”
Dr. Michael Klassen, MD, FAAOS, is a California-based orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist who offers various services designed to meet the needs of those seeking medicolegal evaluations. Klassen's career began after finishing his medical schooling at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine in 1989 and completing his residency at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine in 1995.
To support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org/
To learn more about Michael Klassen, please visit his website at https://www.michaelklassenmd.com/
