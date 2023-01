John Kenny Live John Kenny Live 13

The Falling of... is perfectly crafted and beautiful, reminiscent of Lloyd Cole or Tim Finn. Each song is a thought-provoking emotional experience full of tragedy and joy.” — Shawn Bellamy

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hit Records is excited to declare the release of the new album The Falling of… by John Kenny , which is available worldwide January 8th, 2023.The new album contains 10 new tracks produced by Salim Nourallah at Pleasantry Lane Studio. The album features Salim on bass, Daniel Hopkins (Radiant) on drums, and guest appearances by Chris Holt (Bastards of Soul, Don Henley) and the late Carter Albrecht (Edie Brickell and New Bohemians).“In the 25 years I’ve spent as a record producer, The Falling of…by John Kenny is one of my absolute favorites. It’s the perfect soundtrack for anyone who has ever loved and lost” - Salim Nourallah.Kindly contact the details below for more information: www.thejohnkenny.com , Twitter - @legitjohnkenny,email - info@epicunplugged.com

"Funeral" from the album The Falling of...by John Kenny